US-Iran Peace Talks: Why are negotiations being held at Tehran’s 10-point plan? Why was Donald Trump's 15-point plan consigned to backburner?

Iran's 10-point proposal or Washington's 15-point proposal? Which proposal has become the background for discussion at the US-Iran Peace Talks being held in Islamabad, Pakistan? Inside the peace talks.

It is ironic that, despite Donald Trump's claims that Iran's military strength would not be a threat to the US and its allies, the US-Iran talks in Pakistan are based on the 10-point proposal given by Tehran. The US proposal containing 15 points have been kept on the back burner. Tehran has included the decades-old issues like the economic sanctions and the most contentious ones like the nuclear capabilities. On the other hand, Washington has focused on issues like missile capabilities, their number, and range. Here is a detailed list of the proposals from both sides.

(US Vice President JD Vance with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif before the talks.)

Iran’s 10-Point Peace Proposal

Core Political and Military Demands

Non-aggression pact between the US and Iran

Withdrawal of US forces from the Middle East

Complete end to war on all fronts, including against Iran and its allies (like Hezbollah in Lebanon)

Strategic & Geopolitical Conditions

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz.

Recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium

Sanctions and international pressure

Lifting of all main US sanctions

Lifting of all secondary sanctions

End to UN Security Council resolutions against Iran

End to IAEA resolutions on Iran’s nuclear program

Financial and Compensation Clause

Compensation to Iran for war damages and losses

Release of frozen Iranian assets abroad

Binding international guarantees for the agreement

Major sticking points remain:

US troop withdrawal Nuclear program limits Control of the Strait of Hormuz

(US-Iran Peace Talks Compared: AI-generated Infographic)

US 15-Point Proposal to Iran

Nuclear Programme

Iran must never develop nuclear weapons

Complete halt to uranium enrichment in Iran

Transfer of enriched uranium stockpile out of Iran to IAEA.

Full international monitoring of nuclear facilities.

Missile and Military Restrictions

Limits on ballistic missile programme

Reduction of Iran’s wider defense capabilities

Regional Influence or proxy groups

End support for regional proxy groups like Hezbollah and Houthis.

Commitment to reduce tensions across conflict zones

Strait of Hormuz & Maritime Security

Immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

Guarantee of free and secure global shipping lanes

Sanctions and Economic Incentives

The gradual lifting of US sanctions, it is conditional.

End to the UN sanctions snapback mechanism

Release and unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad

Ceasefire and Political Framework

An immediate ceasefire followed by a phased peace agreement

Organised negotiations for long-term settlement through mediators

(AI-generated image.)

Additional Reported Conditions

Recognition of Israel’s right to exist

Possible US security guarantees in exchange for compliance

Potential 45-day negotiation window after the ceasefire

Big Picture

What the US Wants