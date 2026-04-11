US-Iran Peace Talks: Why are negotiations being held at Tehran’s 10-point plan? Why was Donald Trump's 15-point plan consigned to backburner?

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EXPLAINER
Iran's 10-point proposal or Washington's 15-point proposal? Which proposal has become the background for discussion at the US-Iran Peace Talks being held in Islamabad, Pakistan? Inside the peace talks.
It is ironic that, despite Donald Trump's claims that Iran's military strength would not be a threat to the US and its allies, the US-Iran talks in Pakistan are based on the 10-point proposal given by Tehran. The US proposal containing 15 points have been kept on the back burner. Tehran has included the decades-old issues like the economic sanctions and the most contentious ones like the nuclear capabilities. On the other hand, Washington has focused on issues like missile capabilities, their number, and range. Here is a detailed list of the proposals from both sides.
(US Vice President JD Vance with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif before the talks.)
Core Political and Military Demands
Strategic & Geopolitical Conditions
Sanctions and international pressure
Financial and Compensation Clause
Major sticking points remain:
(US-Iran Peace Talks Compared: AI-generated Infographic)
Nuclear Programme
Missile and Military Restrictions
Commitment to reduce tensions across conflict zones
Sanctions and Economic Incentives
Ceasefire and Political Framework
(AI-generated image.)
Additional Reported Conditions
Big Picture
What the US Wants