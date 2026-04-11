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US-Iran Peace Talks: Why are negotiations being held at Tehran’s 10-point plan? Why was Donald Trump's 15-point plan consigned to backburner?

Iran's 10-point proposal or Washington's 15-point proposal? Which proposal has become the background for discussion at the US-Iran Peace Talks being held in Islamabad, Pakistan? Inside the peace talks.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

US-Iran Peace Talks: Why are negotiations being held at Tehran’s 10-point plan? Why was Donald Trump's 15-point plan consigned to backburner?
US-Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan: Compared. (AI-generated image.)
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It is ironic that, despite Donald Trump's claims that Iran's military strength would not be a threat to the US and its allies, the US-Iran talks in Pakistan are based on the 10-point proposal given by Tehran. The US proposal containing 15 points have been kept on the back burner. Tehran has included the decades-old issues like the economic sanctions and the most contentious ones like the nuclear capabilities. On the other hand, Washington has focused on issues like missile capabilities, their number, and range. Here is a detailed list of the proposals from both sides.

(US Vice President JD Vance with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif before the talks.)

Iran’s 10-Point Peace Proposal

Core Political and Military Demands

  • Non-aggression pact between the US and Iran
  • Withdrawal of US forces from the Middle East
  • Complete end to war on all fronts, including against Iran and its allies (like Hezbollah in Lebanon)

Strategic & Geopolitical Conditions

  • Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium

Sanctions and international pressure

  • Lifting of all main US sanctions
  • Lifting of all secondary sanctions
  • End to UN Security Council resolutions against Iran
  • End to IAEA resolutions on Iran’s nuclear program

Financial and Compensation Clause

  • Compensation to Iran for war damages and losses
  • Release of frozen Iranian assets abroad
  • Binding international guarantees for the agreement

Major sticking points remain: 

  1. US troop withdrawal
  2. Nuclear program limits
  3. Control of the Strait of Hormuz

(US-Iran Peace Talks Compared: AI-generated Infographic)

US 15-Point Proposal to Iran 

Nuclear Programme

  • Iran must never develop nuclear weapons
  • Complete halt to uranium enrichment in Iran
  • Transfer of enriched uranium stockpile out of Iran to IAEA.
  • Full international monitoring of nuclear facilities.

Missile and Military Restrictions

  • Limits on ballistic missile programme
  • Reduction of Iran’s wider defense capabilities
  • Regional Influence or proxy groups
  • End support for regional proxy groups like Hezbollah and Houthis. 

Commitment to reduce tensions across conflict zones

  • Strait of Hormuz & Maritime Security 
  • Immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz
  • Guarantee of free and secure global shipping lanes

Sanctions and Economic Incentives

  • The gradual lifting of US sanctions, it is conditional.
  • End to the UN sanctions snapback mechanism
  • Release and unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad

Ceasefire and Political Framework

  • An immediate ceasefire followed by a phased peace agreement
  • Organised negotiations for long-term settlement through mediators 

(AI-generated image.)

Additional Reported Conditions

  • Recognition of Israel’s right to exist
  • Possible US security guarantees in exchange for compliance
  • Potential 45-day negotiation window after the ceasefire

Big Picture

What the US Wants

  1. No nuclear weapons capability
  2. Reduce Iran’s regional influence
  3. Secure global oil routes through the Strait of Hormuz
  4. Trade sanctions relief for compliance 
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