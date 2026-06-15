US-Iran Peace Deal: Will Strait of Hormuz be open and free of transit fees for all? How may it impact India?

Huge relief for India: How the US-Iran Peace Deal will crash fuel prices and save the economy. Explained here.

Will the Strait of Hormuz be open and free of toll for all? How may it impact the future course of actions in the geopolitics of the region and the world? Will it be good for India? These questions cropped up when President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran had agreed on a permanent peace deal that would be signed on Friday. It came as a major relief to the world that had been waiting for the ongoing war to come to an end. The world economy has been hit, lives have been lost, and devastating damage has been reported throughout the Middle East region.

US-Iran Peace Deal

After the US-Iran war escalated and the Pentagon targeted the military as well as civilian assets in Iran, Tehran first blocked the Strait of Hormuz and then imposed a transit fee on vessels crossing it. The waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman is surrounded by Iran, and so the Shiite nation claims control over it. There are at least five islands that sit near the Strait of Hormuz, they are:

Hormuz Island

Qeshm Island

Larak Island

Abu Musa Island

Greater or Lesser Tunb islands. The last-mentioned ones are also claimed by the United Arab Emirates.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commands tight control over the entire area. It has deployed the following system in the area to thwart any attack :

Hundreds of fast attack boats are deployed throughout the entire region and can carry out attacks within minutes.

The IRGC has deployed the anti-ship missiles in the coastal area surrounding the waterway.

Reports suggest the Strait of Hormuz is littered with mines.

Hundreds of cheap, lighter drones are deployed across the area.

Iran has developed a network of missile systems that guard the coast and the adjoining waters.

Strait of Hormuz Transit Fee

After the war escalated and the Pentagon targeted vast areas of Iran, bringing devastation, even to civilian facilities, Tehran imposed a transit fee on all vessels, except for those belonging to some of its allies. A fee of $2 million on each voyage was imposed. For smaller vessels, a transit fee of $1 per barrel of crude in the tanker was announced.

The Islamic nation has reportedly agreed to remove the blockade and stop taking the transit fees. The US has reciprocated by lifting the blockade of the Iranian ports around the Strait of Hormuz.

India is the country that imports 85% of its fuel needs, and about 55% of it flows through the waterway. If the Strait is opened, the fuel crisis in India would be addressed, prices would come down, and its economy would not have to suffer.

(Strait of Hormuz To Open. AI-produced infographic. )

US-Iran Peace Deal India

With about 5.5 million barrels of crude imports per day, India is the third largest buyer of oil after the US and China. About 2.27 million barrels of crude oil imported by India flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

Similarly, India consumes 195 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and almost 60% of this passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar, Oman, and the UAE are the main sources of the India-bound LNG vessels. India consumed about 31.32 million tonnes of LPG in FY25-FY26, up from 21.61 million tonnes in 2016-17. Its daily use is about 80,000 tonnes per day. About 85-90% of imports come from countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude oil, LNG flows through Strait of Hormuz

In a nutshell, about 40% to 50% of the crude oil, 55% to 60% of the LNG, and about 80% to 85% of the LPG India imports flow through the Strait of Hormuz. The ships with crude oil, gas, and LPG on them heading to India generally originate at the coasts of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Iraq and take berths at the ports of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. After the Strait of Hormuz was blocked following the US-Iran war, about half of India’s oil supply was stranded at the strait, causing an acute shortage of LNG and LPG in Indian markets.