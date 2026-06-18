US-Iran Peace Deal Impact on India: How opening of Strait of Hormuz may cut oil prices, ease fuel crisis

The US-Iran peace deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz may bring relief to India’s energy crisis. Here is how crude oil imports, Iranian oil, petrol prices and LPG costs could change.

On the day the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the US-Iran Peace Deal was signed, 40 India-bound vessels were stranded in or near the Strait of Hormuz, most of them loaded with crude oil or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used for cooking. After months of disruptions, delivery delays, price escalations, and increases in transport costs and insurance premiums, the shippers heaved a sigh of relief. Meanwhile, the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and CNG have increased many times, much to the chagrin of the consumers and the end users. The government received flak, the Oil Marketing Companies continued to incur losses, and the Indian economy began to feel the pinch.

India crude oil imports

In a grim economic situation, India consumes about 240 million tonnes of crude oil annually, while it produces only about 28 million tonnes. It imports about 85% of its crude oil and 60% of the cooking gas it uses every year. It pays more than $100 billion for buying crude oil. Though the country buys crude oil and the gases from about 40 countries, the bulk of the cargo comes from the Middle East and the Gulf countries. About 60% of the fuel that India buys flows through the Strait of Hormuz. So, the impact of the signing of the peace deal and the opening of the waterway can be understood.

India energy crisis

According to the data of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), days before the deal, i.e. in the month of May, the imports of crude oil increased about 7.5%, compared to April. Besides, its import of the liquified natural gas (LNG) also went up 16%. The import of LNG increased 22% during the same period. India paid the hefty amount of $132.4 billion, or about Rs 11 lakh crore, on crude oil imports in the financial year 2025-26. It bought 232.5 million metric tonnes of crude oil in 2023-24.

India imports US Crude

As the US put pressure on India to reduce the trade gap and threatened to increase the tariffs, which it ultimately did, New Delhi increased its oil imports from the country.

It imported crude oil and other petroleum products worth $16.9 billion in the financial year 2025. The US became the fourth largest oil source for India, which imported as follows:

September 2025: 523,000 barrels per day (bpd)

January 2026: 177,000 barrels per day.

February 2026: 143,000 barrels per day.

March 2026: 184,000 barrels per day.

Average volume in 2025: Approximately 317,000 bpd.

After the fuel crisis in India deepened due to the US-Iran war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, India increased its crude imports from the US. It purchased 20,076, 000 metric tonnes of crude in April 2026 from all global sources. The US continued to have the lion's share.

Strait of Hormuz opening impact on India

Now, after the end of the war and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, India may go back to its old and traditional fuel source. It may increase the imports from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Iraq and Bahrain. As the US will lift the economic sanctions put on Iran under the peace deal, India may resume buying crude from that country. The India-Iran bilateral trade reached to $20 billion in 2017 when they were at their zenith. The US imposed the sanctions afterwards and declared the secondary sanctions in 2019. Indian imports were mostly crude oil. These came down to about $1.68 billion in 2026, reduced to a symbolic and humanitarian in nature. Analysts believe India may import Iranian crude oil worth billions of dollars this year itself.

Analysts believe that the energy crisis in India may soon come to an end, prices in the international market may fall, it may have to pay less, and the economy may breathe a sigh of relief.