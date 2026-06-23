US-Iran Peace Deal, Strait of Hormuz crisis and Modi-Trump meet: Is new West Asia order emerging?

According to the MOU, US would also end sanctions against Iran and Iran will conduct dialog with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz.

On June 17, US and Iran signed an MOU for putting an end to the US-Iran conflict. The interim agreement categorically refers to an “immediate and permanent termination of military operations”

The MOU consists of 14 points. Apart from putting an end to the military conflict, including in Lebanon and achieving the final deal in 60 days other terms are: First, the US said that Iran would need to meet a new ‘minimum’ standard for bringing down its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The US along with other partners would develop a plan for $300 billion reconstruction of Iran.

The MOU also says, “..the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days, only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start, and considering the need for removing the tactical and military obstacles and de-mining by the Islamic Republic of Iran will be instated within 30 days”

According to the MOU, US would also end sanctions against Iran and Iran will conduct dialog with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz.

16 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon on June 19, 2026. Iran accused the US of violating the first clause in the 14-point MOU. The Iranian military in response to these attacks closed the Strait of Hormuz.

The first round of talks between US and Iran was held in Switzerland on June 21. The US Vice President JD Vance led the US delegation and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf led the Iranian delegation. Iran reacted strongly to threats issued by US President Donald Trump. Trump, while speaking to Fox News, had issued a stern warning to Iran that the US would react strongly to any attempts by Iran to block the Strait of Hormuz.

He had also said, “We may take over the Strait if we have to” Iran while responding to Trump’s threats said that it was prepared to respond. Despite the sparring between both sides, mediators said that significant progress had been made during the first round of talks.

PM Modi at G7 Summit

While speaking at the G7 Summit, held at Evian (France) PM Modi said that the disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis are likely to impact the global community

He also highlighted the pointed that the countries in Global South could not be left to deal with the impact. Said Modi:

"If we are truly committed to strengthening international solidarity, the most vulnerable countries should not be left to bear the burden of these crises alone,"

PM Modi also highlighted India’s commitment to global integration pointing to the FTA’s India had signed with G7 member states.

Modi’s meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit

Modi met with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Both sides discussed important developments across several sectors including: defence, energy and trade sectors.

They also discussed progress made under the India–U.S. COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) since their meeting in Washington D.C. in February 2025.

Modi commended President Trump’s for his attempts which resulted in an understanding for ending conflict in West Asia. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the need to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers.

Trump dubbed the Indo-US relationship as a “great relationship” and that if India was attacked, the US would defend it.

Significantly, US President Donald Trump has renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) back to the Pacific Command (USPACOM). This decision was announced on June 16. During his earlier stint, Trump had changed the name of USPACOM to USINDOPACOM. Then US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis had renamed the USPACOM in 2018. At that point of time, it was considered a strong reiteration of the increasing linkages between the security of Indian and Pacific Ocean.

India’s crude oil imports

India’s crude oil imports from Russia witnessed a significant rise in June. From June 1 to June 19, India imported 2.66 million barrels per day (bpd). Crude oil imports from UAE were estimated at over 6,00,000 (6,36,000) while imports from Saudi Arabia were estimated at 3,84,000 bpd. This is a clear indicator of India trying to diversify it’s oil supplies.

Keir Starmer quits as UK PM

On Monday June 22, Keir Starmer announced that he would be stepping down as UK PM. In doing so, he became the sixth PM in 10 years to step down. While highlighting his achievements, he also acknowledged that the support for him within the Labour party had reduced significantly. Starmer’s government has drawn criticism for not being able to deliver on promises which had been made during the 2024 election campaign.

In conclusion, while the US-Iran MOU was welcomed globally it remains to be seen if the Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Trump’s threats to Iran will impact the situation in West Asia and the talks between US and Iran. PM Modi’s attendance of the G7 Summit, warm welcome by French President Emmanuel Macron and meeting with Trump on the sidelines are all important. Modi’s presence at the G7 Summit at a time when India is BRICS chair signals India’s attempts at following a nuanced policy and its attempts at being an important link between Global South and G7. While the meeting between Modi and Trump was cordial, the renaming of the USINDOPACOM to USPACOM highlights the changing nature of the overall geopolitical landscape and the bilateral relationship.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)