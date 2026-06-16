US-Iran Peace Deal leaves nuclear programme unresolved, what happens to enriched Uranium and nuclear weapons?

After the US-Iran Peace Deal is finalised and the two have agreed to sign the treaty on Friday, the biggest question remains: what happens to Iran’s enriched uranium, nuclear facilities, and alleged weapons programme? Here is what the agreement may mean.

What will happen to the "nuclear dust" or the enriched uranium of Iran after it signs the much hyped about peace deal with Iran, bringing the 100-day-old war to an end? Will it be shifted to the US, as demanded by President Donald Trump? Will Tehran accept the IAEA monitoring of its nuclear facility sites? The most interesting question is: what may happen to the nuclear weapons allegedly developed by the Shiite nation? These questions have surfaced after the US president announced that the peace deal will be inked on Friday.

US-Iran Peace Deal

The proposed US-Iran Peace Agreement hinges upon the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and focuses on the cessation of hostilities between the two countries. There is a general agreement on the nuclear issue; however, separate talks will be held, and a separate deal may be signed later. It may take place during the 60 days after the treaty is signed. The following points are to be kept in mind on the nuclear issue:

Iran does not trust the US. Under the 2018 JCPOA deal, it committed to not enrich uranium up to weapon-grade levels. Soon after the deal was signed by the Barack Obama administration, Donald Trump became the president, and he unilaterally pulled out of it, accusing his predecessor of being "idiotic" enough to attempt to "bribe" Tehran.

(US-Iran Nuclear Issue. AI-generated infographic. )

Iran Nuclear Deal

The latest round of the nuclear talks began in Oman on February 6; the US called it a "good beginning". However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Tehran will have to go beyond the nuclear issue to achieve "something meaningful".

After the talks in Geneva on February 17, Tehran said that it had reached an understanding with the US, while Washington said that "progress had been made".

Donald Trump said on February 19 that Iran had to make a meaningful deal; otherwise, "bad things" would happen.

Iran offered Washington a much better deal before the Pentagon attacked it on February 28.

If reports are to be believed, the main features of the US-Iran deal on the nuclear issue are the following:

Washington appears to have abandoned the idea of shipping the enriched uranium or the "nuclear dust" to the US.

Iran has said that it has no intention of making nuclear bombs. However, it would not abandon the nuclear programme and use it for civilian purposes.

It has been agreed that the future talks will be on enrichment of uranium up to 3.67%, enough for producing electricity. Iran will be allowed to enrich uranium up to this level.

Donald Trump has indicated that he would agree to a 15-year moratorium on enrichment beyond civilian needs.

US Vice President JD Vance told journalists that the IAEA and the US would help Iran destroy the stockpile of highly enriched weapon-grade uranium.

What about the nuclear weapons already developed by Iran?