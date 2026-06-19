Will Benjamin Netanyahu sabotage US-Iran Peace Deal? Will Israel’s Lebanon offensive trigger new war?

Israel’s strikes against Lebanon after the US-Iran peace deal raise questions over Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy, the Hezbollah conflict, and his growing rift with Donald Trump.

Will Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sabotage the US-Iran Peace Deal ? Will it wait for the opportune moment and attack Iran-backed militant outfit Hezbollah or the civilian population in Lebanon in such a devastating way that Iran would be left with no alternative but to respond? What went wrong that Bibi is not listening to his friend Donald Trump, who has accused him of being f'**** crazy? Will the US continue backing the Jewish state in its future attacks on Lebanon or the Gaza Strip?

Israel Defence Force Lebanon operation

Hours after the US president announced signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Israel Defence Force (IDF) fired missiles on southern Lebanon, killing 18 people, all civilians. Confirming it, a spokesperson of Hezbollah said, "a force of the Israeli enemy army attempted to advance from the town of Arnoun towards the outskirts of Kfar Tibnit", near the key town of Nabatieh.

(Benjamin Netanyahu May Sabotage US-Iran Peace Deal. AI-generated infographic.)

However, Benjamin Netanyahu made his intentions clear by announcing in the most unequivocal terms that the IDF will stay in southern Lebanon, where it has occupied up to 10 kilometres from the border. In what may be called an expansionist plan of Tel Aviv, the prime minister said that Israel will "maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon, and it requires that we must not leave there as long as Israel's security needs require it". Hezbollah has responded by declaring that it was committed to resisting the Jewish nation.

Southern Lebanon security zone

The question of attacking Lebanon at this juncture has become one of the biggest rifts between the two time-tested allies in more than a decade. Donald Trump has openly slammed Benjamin Netanyahu for this and called him f'**** crazy in a personal call. US Vice President JD Vance has asked Israel to respect the peace process . He told reporters at the White House, "If I were in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world."

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, has expressed concerns over the tense situation in Lebanon. He said on Thursday, "So far today, 143 trajectories of projectiles were observed. Of these, 119 were attributed to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), with the remainder to Hezbollah." He added, "Yesterday, 364 projectile launches were observed, of which 330 were attributed to the IDF and 34 to Hezbollah."

(US jet bombs Iran.)

Domestic politics forces Benjamin Netanyahu

Analysts believe Benjamin Netanyahu would continue to attack Tehran's ally Hezbollah for geopolitical as well as domestic and personal reasons. Netanyahu does not enjoy a majority, and there is a coalition of five political parties, including the Prime Minister's Likud Party. There are far-right and ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, another far-right religious Zionist Party, led by Bezalel Smotrich, ultra-orthodox Shas, led by Aryeh Deri and United Torah Judaism. The prime minister is under intense pressure from these rightist coalition partners to attack Hezbollah and finish it.

Benjamin Netanyahu's dilemma and the possible plan of action can be gauged by the demands of his own cabinet ministers. While Minister of National Security Itmar Ben-Gvir took to the social media platform X wrote on social media, "All of Lebanon must burn", Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich asked him to "Open the gates of hell". These and other ultra-nationalist hawks accused Benjamin Netanyahu of not doing enough to punish Hezbollah, and his popularity is falling.

In a survey conducted by Hebrew University, a sharp drop in support for his Likud party was found. Only 23% supported Netanyahu, compared to 35% in 2022. Analysts believe it was the outcome of the suspicion over a peace deal that could force Israel to stand down against Hezbollah.