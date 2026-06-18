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How US-Iran Peace Deal may boost India’s Chabahar Port project, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

The US-Iran peace deal may revive India’s Chabahar Port project and boost the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), giving New Delhi a new trade route to Europe and a strategic advantage over China’s BRI.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 05:17 PM IST

How US-Iran Peace Deal may boost India’s Chabahar Port project, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Chabahar Port, Iran.
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After months of bombings and raining missiles and drones on the military as well as civilian facilities on each other and their allies, the US and Iran have decided to bury the hatchet and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), bringing the war to an end. After repeatedly threatening to wipe out the entire civilisation of Iran, US President Donald Trump accepted most of the terms and conditions of the Shiite regime, with his critics calling it "an abject surrender". However, the war impacted the whole world, including India, and so will the peace.  How will it affect India? How will India benefit from the peace deal to complete the Chabahar Port and develop the  India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC)?

India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, IMEC

Announced at the 2023 G20 summit in New Delhi, the multimodal infrastructure project has been designed to integrate rail, maritime, and digital networks across three continents- Asia, Europe and Africa. Its main features include:
  • Spread across 6,400 kilometres, from Mumbai to Northern Mediterranean ports, it will have two branches.
  • Eastern Corridor: It will connect India to the Arabian Gulf via sea lanes.
  • Western Corridor: It will be constructed to connect the Arabian Gulf to Europe through a rail link, which will travel through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel to reach the Mediterranean ports.
It will have three pillars:
  1. A transportation pillar, consisting of rail and sea routes.
  2. An energy pillar with the electricity grids and green hydrogen pipelines.
  3. A digital pillar that will have high-speed fibre-optic cables.
The multimodal transport corridor will have a single-stack rail system. It will be made to handle 46 trains daily and move 1.5 million storage containers (TEUs) annually. Later, it will be upgraded to double-stack rail lines and transport 3 million TEUs annually.
It will be constructed at an estimated cost of $ 20 billion. Saudi Arabia has promised to provide the loan of this amount.

Move to counter BRI?

The entire project was designed to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Under this project, a massive network of roads, airports, ports, powerhouses, etc. will be constructed across Asia, Europe and Africa. China has already invested about $60 billion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that will traverse from Xinjiang province of China to Gwadar port in Balochistan province of Pakistan.
(Gwadar Port, Pakistan.)

Chabahar Port

In an attempt to counter the port construction project at Gwadar, India has already invested a massive amount in the construction of Chabahar in Iran, a few nautical miles away from Gwadar. New Delhi's exposure to the Chabahar project has been estimated at $500 million. It has already invested $120 million. However, after the US-Iran war broke out, the construction came to a halt under the immense pressure of Washington, which cancelled the earlier waiver announced to the economic sanctions on Iran. Now, with the signing of the peace treaty, the US is expected to lift the sanctions. India will be able to complete the project.
The Chabahar Port will allow India an all-weather port for sending its goods to Europe as well as Africa, bypassing Pakistan. Besides, India will also be able to use the port for defence purposes. With this, New Delhi will have a foothold in the Indian Ocean. It may use it to counter the Chinese influence in the area that it already controls, Sri Lanka's Hambantota port.  
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