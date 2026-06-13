US-Iran Peace Deal: How India could benefit from cheaper oil, Chabahar Port revival and trade boom

A US-Iran Peace Agreement could transform India’s ties with Tehran, reopening possibilities of cheap Iranian oil imports, Chabahar Port development and a major trade revival. Explained here.

After the US and Iran have reportedly reached a peace agreement, the question being asked is: how will it impact India? Will the proposed US-Iran Peace Agreement lift the sluice door between the two traditional friends, allowing them to resume trade relations, including the import of cheap crude oil and cooking gas? Will India resume investment in the Chabahar Port project? These questions are important because New Delhi did not come out in support of its ally that has backed it in the UN, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Jammu and Kashmir and other issues.

India-Iran Ties

Though India tried to look like having a balanced approach, it appeared to be siding with Washington on many occasions. It is also significant that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel amid heightened tension. He also addressed the country's parliament, the Knesset and went to the extent of calling the Jewish nation his "fatherland".

(US-Iran Peace Deal To Benefit India. AI-generated infographic.)

India-Iran bilateral trade reached to $20 billion at its peak before the US imposed economic sanctions on Tehran. They maintained a robust, multi-billion-dollar economic partnership, dependent on energy imports and strategic infrastructure projects. India imported Iranian crude oil worth about $12.11 billion in 2017-18.

However, it was hit hard in 2019, when Washington imposed secondary sanctions, making it almost impossible to keep any meaningful trade relations with the country. Afterwards, the two countries tried to bypass global banking restrictions and manage foreign exchange reserves in a surreptitious way. The Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of Iran established a special rupee-based settlement system, where India paid for Iranian oil in rials.

US Sanctions on Iran

After the US imposed economic sanctions on the Shiite state, the bilateral trade plummeted to about $1.6 billion. It further fell next year when the crude oil imports from Iran dropped to zero in 2020. As Iran's rupee reserve dried up, it became almost impossible to continue with the trade relations. At present, the India-Iran trade ties are limited to humanitarian aid items. However, Tehran buys basmati rice, tea, and pharmaceuticals, while Iran exports mainly dry fruits and chemicals from India.

Chabahar Port India

India signed a deal with Tehran as it clinched a 10-year contract to manage and develop the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at the Chabahar Port through the India Ports Global Limited. It committed an investment of $120 million for port equipment, and also offered a $250 million credit line for the infrastructure upgradation of the port. However, Washington put pressure on India to respect the sanctions imposed on the Muslim country and stop the project. New Delhi succumbed to pressure, and the work has almost stopped in all practical terms.

(Chabahr Port, Iran.)

If the US and Iran sign the peace agreement and Washington lifts the economic sanctions, India will directly benefit. It will once again start buying Iranian crude oil, which may be cheaper than the Venezuelan oil. Refining cost will also be less for the Iranian oil as the Venezuelan and the US crude are heavy oil with high sulfur content. Besides, the transport cost and the insurance premiums will come down. For a country that imports 85% of its fuel needs and 50% of that flows through the Strait of Hormuz, it will be much-needed relief.

Iran sanctions relief

Lifting of economic sanctions will also allow India to resume developing the Chabahar Port. The port on the Indian Ocean Rim is located only a few nautical miles away from the Pakistani port of Gwadar, being developed by China under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The Chabahar Port is being designed to bypass Pakistan and allow India to reach out to Europe and Africa. Besides, it has geopolitical and strategic significance.