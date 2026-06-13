US-Iran Peace Deal: Will Washington invest $300 billion in reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, unfreeze assets?

US-Iran peace deal draft reportedly includes a $300 billion Iran reconstruction plan, frozen asset discussions and a major dispute over uranium transfer. Here are the key points explained.

Amid Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's claim that the text of the US-Iran peace agreement has been written and the two warring sides would sign the deal very soon, the moot question is: what is written in the text? What are the main points of the draft agreement? Have all the issues, earlier raised by the US and Iran, been addressed? Are the two sides ready on these issues? If yes, will mercurial President Donald Trump accept it gracefully? Will he once again threaten Iran to wipe it out if it does not accept his conditions and sign on the dotted lines?

Iran peace agreement draft

One of the latest and most cumbersome issues is the promise of investing $300 billion in the reconstruction of Iran after the peace deal is signed. According to The New York Times, the US officials have agreed to set up a $300 billion "reconstruction programme". However, the money may be promised only after Tehran signs the deal and implements it. The international "investment fund" will be required to reconstruct the infrastructure destroyed or damaged in the war. The US firms, particularly those in the businesses of reconstruction, gas and oil, would be encouraged to enter Iran, invest money and carry out business.

(IFrozen Iranian assets,)

Besides, Iran has also asked Washington to release $24 billion, frozen in many banks. The US has agreed so far to unfreeze only $ 3 billion; Tehran asks for another 8 billion frozen in other European and US banks. These need to be discussed; however, Washington has shown flexibility in this matter. Iran has asked to unfreeze all of its assets now frozen by the US for various excuses.

However, there are many sticking points on this issue as well. Washington insists that the Iranian assets would not be unfrozen till the issue of the transfer of the enriched uranium is addressed. While the Pentagon wants the "nuclear dust" or the weapon-grade uranium to be transferred to the US, Tehran is not ready for this; it has agreed to put the stockpile under the IAEA monitoring.

Iran's frozen assets

According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control, assets of other countries are primarily frozen by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Its main objective is to enforce economic and national security sanctions on those countries and bring them to their knees. Internationally, these include billions in sovereign wealth, such as Afghan funds and Iranian funds. The OFAC sanctions date back to 1979, when Iranian assets worth billions of dollars were frozen. The status of these funds remains fluid, and much depends on the negotiations, intending to put pressure on the talks. If the talks are concluded to the satisfaction of the US, the assets may be unlocked.

(Frozen Iranian Assets)

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has categorically rejected any proposal for giving money to the Shiite regime. He insisted that Tehran would not be “receiving any cash” under the agreement. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, “I’m seeing a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the Strait and end Iran’s nuclear weapons program." He added, "First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting." In yet another social media post, Vance said, "The deal is structured to ensure that the US and its allies' concerns are prioritised, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region."