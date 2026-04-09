Did Pakistan create confusion on inclusion of Hezbollah in US-Iran ceasefire deal? Lebanon demands inclusion as dispute escalates

What is the confusion in the US-Iran ceasefire deal? Why Tehran stresses that Hezbollah is a part of the deal while Washington and Israel deny it? Did Pakistan make blunders and created confusion in an attempt to appease Donald Trump? Explained in detail.

Pakistan's role as a go-between in the US-Iran ceasefire talks has been under scrutiny from the very beginning, as Israel rejected its participation. Israel's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said in the most unequivocal terms that Tel Aviv does not view Islamabad as a "credible player." How did Washington continue to work with Islamabad? This is an important question that must be answered by all stakeholders. This is particularly significant after the confusion about the participation of Hezbollah surfaced. Was the Shiite militant outfit a party to the back-channel talks held for the ceasefire? Did Pakistan make it clear that Israel must respect the ceasefire and should not attack the Lebanon-based organization? Did Tel Aviv assure Pakistan, the US, or Tehran that it would not target Hezbollah once the ceasefire comes into effect? Did Islamabad contribute to the confusion that had allowed the Jewish state to say blatantly that it was out of the deal, and it would continue to attack it?

Confusion over Hezbollah surfaces

The problem got more complicated after Washington and Tel Aviv had declared that Hezbollah and Lebanon do not fall under the ceasefire. Tehran reacted immediately, denying the claim. It said that Hezbollah was also a part of the ceasefire, and an attack on it amounts to a ceasefire violation. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Israeli attacks on Lebanon were separate.

Confusion over Hezbollah in US-Iran deal. (AI-generated image.)

However, former Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, told Al Jazeera that the onus “to ensure that Israel doesn’t sabotage” the upcoming talks in Islamabad is on the US and Trump. She said, “It’s not Pakistan’s credibility that’s on the line. It’s America’s credibility that’s on the line, because it’s the Americans who assured us this ceasefire will hold and that there would be nothing done provocatively to derail the ceasefire or derail the talks.” She further said, “This is not entirely in Pakistan’s control. Pakistan, after all, is not a party [to the conflict], it’s an interlocutor, it’s a mediator… But it’s up to the two principal parties to now figure out how the talks go ahead.”

Pakistan's attempt to appease Donald Trump?

In an attempt to get Pakistan out of the controversy, Maleeha Lodhi said, "In the run-up to this ceasefire, Pakistani officials had specifically asked their American counterparts whether they would be able to rein in or restrain Israel, and we were given the assurance that the Americans would do that." She added, "I think there is a lot of uncertainty created by Israel’s actions."

(Naim Qassem, General Secretary, Hezbollah.)

Lebanon wants to join ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Information Minister Paul Morcos has said that President Joseph Aoun has said that Lebanon wants to exert pressure so that it is included in the US-Iran ceasefire. He also said that it is in contact with its allies and demands a ceasefire and return to negotiations. Aoun said, "We will not accept anyone negotiating on behalf of the Lebanese state." He added that Lebanon condemns "all the aggressions committed by Israel" across Lebanon, including attacks impacting internally displaced people. He added that the state is doing what it can to support residents and provide relief following yesterday’s attacks, including debris removal.