Has US-Iran ceasefire already collapsed? Is Trump using military pressure to force Iran to sign deal? What triggered fresh attacks?

Is US President Donald Trump using military might to force Iran sign the final peace agreement on the dotted line? The Pentagon's latest airstrikes on Iranian military targets and Tehran's retaliation against the US bases in the Middle East have raised fresh questions.

Is the US-Iran ceasefire deal over, as the skirmishes have resumed with both of the countries attacking each other? Does Donald Trump want to finish Benjamin Netanyahu's job, or is he putting pressure on Iran to get the final peace treaty signed on the dotted line with all of its demands accepted under duress? The mercurial US president keeps on announcing his intention to wipe out the entire Iranian civilisation, followed by his declaration that the treaty would be signed soon. He moves between the two extremes and confuses the whole world, including his allies.

US strikes on Iran

In the latest development taking place on Monday, Iran's state-run media, IRNA, has reported fresh US strikes in several locations in the past hour. The Pentagon has said that it targeted dozens of Iranian military installations in a wave of strikes overnight. A day earlier, a container ship off the coast of Oman was damaged, causing a fire on board. The crew abandoned ship and was rescued by local authorities. A Cyprus-flagged ship with 13 Indian crew members on board was attacked; one went missing while all others were rescued.

Confirming the attacks, the US military said that it had carried out strikes in response to Iranian attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. On the other hand, Tehran said it retaliated with strikes on US military bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain. So, it is clear that the warring sides have resumed attacking each other. So, where is the ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in Switzerland?

US-Iran Ceasefire Over? (AI-generated infographic.)

Strait of Hormuz, Middle East conflict

Apparently, the ceasefire holds no practical meaning at present. In a bid to up the ante, Donald Trump abandoned the fragile memorandum of understanding signed last month and issued a new ultimatum to Tehran. He signalled that there would be no ceasefire till there is a complete surrender of Iran. Taking to the social media platform, he posted that thousands of US missiles were “Locked and Loaded.”

However, this is not the first time the US president has threatened Iran with destruction and offered talks soon after. Donald Trump wrote a post on the social media platform Truth Social on June 11, and threatened to "take control of the oil and gas market much like Venezuela." He wrote, "The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT. At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Donald Trump's Iran policy

A day earlier, the US and Iran attacked each other, causing immense damage. Trump also warned that he would hit hard at Tehran if the Shiite regime did not agree to a peace deal. Iran retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz. However, he offered talks soon after that, and the back-channel talks were indeed held.

Will the mercurial US president repeat himself? Analysts believe that Trump has ordered an attack on Iran to put pressure on the Shiite regime so that it accepts all of his demands and signs on the dotted line. A resilient Iran comes back to retaliate against the US allies in the Middle East and block the Strait of Hormuz each time it is threatened. This game of one-upmanship is going on between the warring sides, and the entire world is watching it helplessly and suffering economic woes.

Analysts believe that the issues of the Strait of Hormuz and the reparation of $300 billion have become the main stumbling blocks that keep on returning time and again. Under the MoU signed between the two countries, Iran has agreed to open the vital waterway. However, the Pentagon did not lift the blockade of the Iranian ports on the Strait of Hormuz. Besides, it attacked Iranian facilities on the pretext of the nuclear programme of Tehran, though the two sides have agreed to hold separate talks on that issue. The latest provocation came from the US as the Pentagon fired 140 missiles at Iran. Trump said that Israel had warned him about Iran's plan to assassinate him. He did not share any evidence.

Analysts believe Trump will soon make a climbdown and offer talks after Tehran refuses to succumb to his pressure.