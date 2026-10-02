US deploys 3 aircraft carriers near Iran: Why will reopening Strait of Hormuz not be easy? How may it impact India?

Will the third US aircraft carrier near Iran, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, open the Strait of Hormuz? How may it impact India? Explained here.

The Pentagon has sent the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, to the Middle East. It will be the third aircraft carrier deployed in the region to take on Iran. With 7,000 sailors and 2,000 Marines on board, the ship will join the cruiser USS Chosin and the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group. It also includes the USS John P. Murtha and USS Anchorage amphibious landing ships. The other two aircraft carriers in West Asia are USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington, along with the USS Boxer amphibious readiness group. The USS Theodore Roosevelt was dispatched to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln after it remained deployed for 260 days straight.

USS Theodore Roosevelt

President Donald Trump has already announced that a fresh wave of attacks will be launched soon after the midterm elections are over on November 3. Analysts believe that, before attacking the strategic military interests in Iran, the Pentagon would focus on opening up the Straight of Hormuz, so that the flow of crude oil becomes normal, the supply chains get restored, and the US economy gets a sigh of relief. The massive naval presence in the region may also help the US get the noose around the Shiite state.

The fact remains that despite a massive presence in the region and a blockade of the Iranian ports, Tehran keeps on firing drones and missiles at commercial vessels, though it fails many times to hit the targets. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed on Wednesday that it has been striking targets in the Strait of Hormuz every 24 hours. Shipping through the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman remains risky. Tehran continues to control one of its biggest sources of leverage- the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz blockade

According to The New York Times, Iran has fired about 30 drones and 10 anti-ship missiles every week at commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has hit at least four commercial vessels in the last ten days. A British Navy-controlled monitoring group has said that the Iranian missiles have hit at least 13 ships, most of them oil tankers, since September 10. The US Navy escort some ships through Oman's territorial waters. US fighter jets and attack helicopters support them to ward off strikes.

(USS Theodore Roosevelt.)

Will the USS Theodore Roosevelt open the Strait of Hormuz?

An aircraft carrier is a mobile airbase equipped with fighter jets, attack helicopters, missiles, drones, and other armaments. It is not specialised in opening operations.

The third aircraft carrier deployed in the Middle East is equipped with fighter and strike aircraft for air superiority and attacks on missile, drone and radar sites.

It has airborne early-warning aircraft onboard to detect threats over the surrounding waters.

The aircraft carrier is also equipped with electronic warfare and surveillance capabilities.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt will work as a visible deterrent against attacks on tankers and naval vessels.

US aircraft carriers near Iran

Besides not having specialisation or experience in opening operations, the USS Theodore Roosevelt will find it difficult to open the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. It is about 21–24 nautical miles wide at its narrowest point.

(USS Theodore Roosevelt deployed near Iran: AI-generated Infographic.)



However, the aircraft carrier may play other important roles in the region to secure the waterway. Iran has a large number of shore-based anti-ship missiles, drones, coastal radar and fast boats. These things are close to Iranian territory and islands. The USS Theodore could perform the following functions:

It can detect missile and drone launch preparations by its surveillance and electronics equipment.

Its fighter jets and missiles can destroy launchers and command sites.

The USS Theodore can intercept incoming missiles and drones.

It can dominate the area and establish and protect corridors for commercial ships.

The aircraft carrier can monitor the area using its fighter jets, destroyers and surveillance systems.

Strait of Hormuz: India

However, it is wrong to assume that the USS Theodore will open the Strait of Hormuz. India imports about 85% of its fuel needs and about 45% of that flows through the Strait of Hormuz. India is already under pressure from supply chain disruptions, with fuel bills increasing, and its currency, the rupee, coming under intense pressure and becoming weak. Its current account deficit is widening, and GDP is most likely to get hit. If the blockade of the waterway continues, India may be hit hard.