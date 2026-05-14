Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meet: US' abject surrender to China? How may it impact geopolitics, shift world order?

US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing signals a shift in global power balance, world order and geopolitics as Xi Jinping draws the Taiwan red line. From trade war to Beijing plea, why Washington needs China more than ever.



When the Pentagon's Air Force One jet landed at China's Beijing Airport and taxied, something unexpected happened. In what may be called a snub in the diplomatic circles, US President Donald Trump was received by Vice President Han Zheng, not by Chinese President Xi Jinping. This happened despite the late inclusion of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the US entourage, much to the president's chagrin. Though a brass band and a group of children waving the flags of the two countries welcomed Donald Trump, showing him respect and dignity, he had a sour taste in his mouth when his Chinese counterpart issued a warning over Taiwan, well before the one-to-one meeting began.

Donald Trump's China visit

Analysts believe the visit itself is being seen as an attempt by the US to seek Beijing's help to come out of the unpopular and expensive war with Iran. After exhibiting bravado and hullabaloo, Donald Trump desperately tried to end the war without losing face and deployed its traditional ally Pakistan to hold talks and arrange the peace agreement. As Beijing continued to extend tacit support to Iran by buying its oil and allegedly providing it with the intelligence feedback, including the real-time satellite images and weapons, Donald Trump was forced to talk directly to his counterpart in Beijing.

(US Surrender To China. AI-generated image. )

Political observers believe the Dragon has the clear advantage over Washington, which desperately needs its help in the supply of rare earth minerals and its magnets, semiconductors, trade stabilization, AI, energy needs, and bilateral trade. Though both of them need each other's help, including market access, China apparently enjoys a clear advantage in the above-mentioned areas. It can help Donald Trump fight domestic inflation and control the US economy and help him come out of the self-imposed Middle East conflict, the political troubles that he invited, and the supply chain stress, particularly those started by imposing unrealistic tariffs.

Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meet

The visit cannot be called a complete surrender or capitulation of the White House, which still enjoys global military projection, defence blocs like NATO, and allies like Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines. It also has robust currency reserves, a much better education setup with elite and best universities, and innovation ecosystems. The US has much more advanced and well-established semiconductor designs and companies like Nvidia, financial muscles, and strong and much wider intelligence networks.

(Donald Trump with Xi Jinping during his China visit.)

Yet the US president arrived with major business leaders like Elon Musk and Jensen Huang, praised Xi Jinping, calling him a "great leader," ignored the irritating issue of Taiwan, and rather emphasised friendship with the Chinese leader and indicated a desire to achieve trade stability with the biggest competitor. However, China made its intention clear by welcoming a "new positioning" ‌of ties. According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of China, Xi Jinping agreed that "​a constructive, strategically stable relationship would guide ties in the next three years and ​beyond." The Chinese president urged the US to widen exchanges and cooperation in trade, health, agriculture, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and law enforcement. At the same time, he drew the red line by ​stressing "utmost caution" in handling the issue of Taiwan, the breakaway island that Beijing calls its territory.

Xi Jinping Taiwan warning

What next? The person, who launched a trade war, accusing the entire world of exploiting the US market and it largesse and giving it nothing in return, came to Beijing with a large entourage of business leaders to woo the Chinese businesses, still dominated by the state-run companies. Washington initially did not include Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was born in Taiwan, still considered a Chinese territory by Beijing. However, Donald Trump later agreed to take him on board, as the chip major wants to get regulatory permission to sell its powerful ​H200 artificial intelligence chips in China. Huang boarded the Air Force One plane during a refueling stop in Alaska en route to Beijing.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, "I will be asking President Xi, a leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can ​work their magic." He added, "I will make that my very first request." His stance can be gauged by the US-China bilateral trade in FY 2025–26. It reached $414.7 billion, falling from $650 billion in 2024. Washington suffered a trade deficit of $202.1 billion in 2025. While the US exports to China plummeted 25.8% to $106.3 billion, its imports from China slipped 29.7% to $308.4 billion during this period.

US-China trade war

Analysts believe, besides pleading with China to refrain from helping Iran in the war, Trump is most likely to ask Xi Jinping to help him end the war. Though there is no official audited report on how much money the Trump administration has spent on fighting an avoidable war, it has been estimated that billions of dollars have been spent on acquiring weapons and other military hardware alone. If media reports are to be believed, a credible estimate as of April 22, 2026, stands at about $70 billion.