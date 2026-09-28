Next war may not be for oil or water; why could rare earths be a flashpoint?

Why and how could 17 rare earth minerals be the flashpoints for the next war? How can it shape US-China ties, trade and geopolitics? Explained here.



The next war may not be fought for oil or water; rare earth minerals may be the bone of contention between the warring sides. If it happens, China, with the largest known deposits of these minerals, may be at the centre of attraction. It may emerge victorious and set the terms for its opponent, the US. How can minerals, that too, not in large quantity, trigger the war and impact geopolitics?

Trump-Xi meeting

We got an indication in the recently held talks between the presidents of the two countries, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Breaching the protocol, Trump received Jinping at a US Air Force base, the first of its kind. He also hosted a lavish state dinner, attended by the who's who of the US, including Elon Musk of Tesla, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Sundar Pichai of Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and many more.

(A mine of rare earth minerals in China.)

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping also agreed to extend the trade deal for three months-up to January 10, 2027. The man, who only a few months ago had imposed a tariff of an incredible 350 per cent on Chinese goods, agreed to tax the Chinese imports only at 10 per cent. Why this magnanimity? Analysts believed that it happened largely because China controls rare earth minerals, a key input for tech and auto manufacturing. Beijing flexed its muscles and made its intention clear last year when it curbed rare earth exports in retaliation for Trump's high tariffs, sending shockwaves across world markets.

Rare Earths

Rare earths are a group of 17 elements that are required to manufacture high-tech products, ranging from electric vehicles, electronics, renewable energy, satellites, and defence systems like missiles, drones, and fighter planes. Though these minerals are found in abundance in nature, they are not in a pure form; they are hazardous to extract, and the technology is not known to all. China controls about 70 per cent of the global reserves of these minerals and 92% of refining capacity.

(US President Donald Trump meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.)

Earlier in 2019, during his first term of presidency, Donald Trump withdrew his threat to impose ⁠tariffs on Chinese imports worth $300 billion and relaxed export curbs on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei before he met Xi Jinping in the Japanese city of Osaka. Beijing responded by allowing an unspecified number of purchases of US agricultural goods.

Before meeting Jinping in Beijing in May this year, Trump threatened to impose a new 50% tariff on China, after reports emerged that Beijing was planning to deliver new air defence systems to Iran.

US-China Ties

Analysts believe that Trump has softened his stance on China because he wants to maintain the technological dominance of the US to protect national security and global leadership. He wants rare earth minerals and does not want to antagonise Beijing. On the other hand, China has amassed tremendous economic, technological and military power over the past several years. It wants to move ahead of the US to solidify its place in the global order.

(Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir showing a box of rare earth minerals to US President Donald Trump.)

Rare Earth Minerals: Pakistan

The US' penchant for rare earths can be gauged by the treaty it signed with Ukraine on April 10, 2025. The two countries agreed to work jointly on exploration and extraction of critical rare-earth elements. First, Trump stopped supplying arms to the war-torn country, asked it to repay the loan, and finally put pressure on it to allow US firms to extract its rare earth minerals. Ukraine has large deposits of rare earth minerals besides lithium, graphite, manganese, and titanium ore.

In yet another significant development, the US signed an MoU with Pakistan, planning to invest about $500 million to build an integrated supply chain, including exploration, processing, and refining. Islamabad made its first shipment of rare earth minerals in October 2025.

So, the US-China rivalry in business and trade, rare earth minerals and Washington's arms-twisting techniques may trigger a crisis that may push the two countries into war.