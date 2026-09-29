US-China $60 billion deal leaves India outside: Will New Delhi lose China+1 advantage?

How will India be impacted by the US-China $60 billion trade deal announced recently? Will India lose the China+1 advantage? How will India negotiate with the US in the BTA talks? Explained here.

The US and China have agreed to extend trade and tariff concessions worth a total of $60 billion. Each country will offer tariff concessions and market access worth $30 billion. India watched it from outside, but will have to suffer due to the deal between the two countries, which are its competitors as well as business partners. The deal between the two biggest economies would impact India in one way or another, hitting its market and exports. It may flood the Indian market, depriving it of the China+1 advantage that it could have and making its exports less competitive in their markets.

US-China trade deal

The US-China deal on trade worth $60 billion is most likely to impact India modestly because most of the concessions have been offered to "non-sensitive" goods. Concessions worth $30 billion each would leave the core strategic rivalry in technology, industrial policy and security largely intact. It would not impact either of the great powers in a big way, and so it will have a moderate impact on India. China has agreed to reduce tariffs on 1,619 items. These include

Agricultural products like corn, wheat and sorghum.

Farm products like meat, dairy, seafood and vegetable oils.

Forest products like timber and wood-made goods.

It will also allow US FMCG firms to export cosmetics to China.

The US has agreed to slash tariffs on 77 categories of Chinese products, including the following goods:

Blankets

Electric shavers

Kitchen products

Curtains

Table wares

Toys

However, China did not include the biggest US import: non-seed soybeans. Washington exported soybeans worth $16.2 billion in 2025.

Trump-Xi trade deal and India

The two sides failed to reach to a consensus on rare earth minerals, semiconductors and advanced technology.

The deal is most likely to impact India visibly. It may be summed up as follows:

Washington has slashed tariffs to 10% on Chinese toys, kitchenware, tableware, furnishings and household items. India has been demanding concessions on these items for a long time, but in vain. New Delhi may raise this issue more vigorously while negotiating the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Even if the US accepts New Delhi's demand, Indian exporters may find it difficult to beat China at 10% tariffs.

The US tariff relief to Chinese blankets, curtains and bed linen increases problems for Indian exporters, who are already working on a thin margin.

It is a matter of relief for India that the US has not yet slashed tariffs on electronic items. India has a good presence in the US electronic market.

India China+1 strategy

The US-China trade deal may impact India in one more way. The US has so far preferred Indian products because they were cheaper. India will not have this advantage, as Chinese products would attract a reduced tariff of 10%.

The US and European Union member countries have been diversifying their import portfolio with a China+1 strategy, where they would invest in India and develop manufacturing bases. India has begun attracting investment in mobile phones, electronics assembly, renewables, chemicals, auto components and industrial manufacturing. Now, with reduced tariffs, China would sell cheaper products, and these countries will not focus on India. These countries now buy directly from China, or if they have to invest, they would do so in that country, not in India.

Consequently, the China+1 policy will fail, and India may lose business to some extent in the following sectors:

Toys and other labour-intensive products

Electronic products, particularly white goods

Furniture, home appliances and house-decoration products

Components linked to global supply chains.

Indian exports will not be devastated, but they will not remain immune; they will have a modest impact. India will have to focus on reducing the export bottlenecks, cut costs, and focus on labour-intensive products due to the availability of cheap and abundant labour. New Delhi will have to take up the matter strongly with the US and bargain well during negotiations for BTA. Beijing has proved that Washington can be put under pressure and forced to give concessions. Instead of surrendering and coming under pressure, New Delhi have to talk tough to Washington.