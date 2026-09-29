US-China $60 billion deal leaves India outside: Will New Delhi lose China+1 advantage?

EXPLAINER
How will India be impacted by the US-China $60 billion trade deal announced recently? Will India lose the China+1 advantage? How will India negotiate with the US in the BTA talks? Explained here.
The US and China have agreed to extend trade and tariff concessions worth a total of $60 billion. Each country will offer tariff concessions and market access worth $30 billion. India watched it from outside, but will have to suffer due to the deal between the two countries, which are its competitors as well as business partners. The deal between the two biggest economies would impact India in one way or another, hitting its market and exports. It may flood the Indian market, depriving it of the China+1 advantage that it could have and making its exports less competitive in their markets.
The US-China deal on trade worth $60 billion is most likely to impact India modestly because most of the concessions have been offered to "non-sensitive" goods. Concessions worth $30 billion each would leave the core strategic rivalry in technology, industrial policy and security largely intact. It would not impact either of the great powers in a big way, and so it will have a moderate impact on India. China has agreed to reduce tariffs on 1,619 items. These include
The US has agreed to slash tariffs on 77 categories of Chinese products, including the following goods:
The US-China trade deal may impact India in one more way. The US has so far preferred Indian products because they were cheaper. India will not have this advantage, as Chinese products would attract a reduced tariff of 10%.
The US and European Union member countries have been diversifying their import portfolio with a China+1 strategy, where they would invest in India and develop manufacturing bases. India has begun attracting investment in mobile phones, electronics assembly, renewables, chemicals, auto components and industrial manufacturing. Now, with reduced tariffs, China would sell cheaper products, and these countries will not focus on India. These countries now buy directly from China, or if they have to invest, they would do so in that country, not in India.
Consequently, the China+1 policy will fail, and India may lose business to some extent in the following sectors:
Indian exports will not be devastated, but they will not remain immune; they will have a modest impact. India will have to focus on reducing the export bottlenecks, cut costs, and focus on labour-intensive products due to the availability of cheap and abundant labour. New Delhi will have to take up the matter strongly with the US and bargain well during negotiations for BTA. Beijing has proved that Washington can be put under pressure and forced to give concessions. Instead of surrendering and coming under pressure, New Delhi have to talk tough to Washington.