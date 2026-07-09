How may US bombing of Chabahar Port damage India strategically, benefit Pakistan, China?

The United States has bombed Iran's strategically vital Chabahar Port, in which India has already invested over $120 million. New Delhi plans to develop it as its gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. Explained here.

In what may be called the most shocking development for India, its friend and ally, the US, has bombed the Chabahar Port, where New Delhi has already invested $120 million and made plans to invest billions of dollars more, so that it could get access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing its arch-enemy Pakistan. Will New Delhi condemn it and ask its friend, Donald Trump, the reason behind the attack? How will the India-US ties be impacted? How will it benefit Pakistan and China? These questions must upset the MEA mandarins.

US bombs Chabahar Port

The Pentagon targeted Iran's Chabahar Port and attacked the infrastructure, including the maritime traffic control tower and local piers. Soon, the entire area was plunged into darkness due to the power outages. This is the first time that the US-Iran war has reached the Indian Ocean, and the Indian interests have been hit hard directly. Justifying the latest attacks on Iran, including the one on Chabahar, Donald Trump said that the strikes were carried out in retaliation for what he described as Iran’s bombing of ships a day earlier. Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, he wrote in a post, "If it happens again, it will get much worse!"

(US Bombs Chabahar Port. AI-generated infographic.)

Confirming the attack, the Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in Sirik, Bushehr, Konarak and Chabahar, and the air defence systems were activated in many areas. However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iranians “do not answer vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action: fearlessly and with great valour”.

Chabahar Port attack

Explaining the reasons behind the attack, geopolitical expert Amit Bansal told DNA India, "Chabahar is Iran's only port, which is outside the limit of the Strait of Hormuz, so it is strategically important for Tehran." He added, "The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has developed a large infrastructure at Chabahar over a period of time. It includes missile storage facilities and warehouses. However, these are not the areas where India operates."

How will it benefit Pakistan's Gwadar Port?