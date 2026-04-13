US blockade of Strait of Hormuz begins: How may it impact India? How your bills may increase? Explained here

The US blockade of Strait of Hormuz is most likely to hit India hard as it has no statutory LPG stocks. Though it has the 9.5 days of stock of petrol, it is not enough. How may it impact Indian economy and pinch your pocket? Details here.

By the time you start reading this news article, the US might have implemented the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as President Donald Trump announced, or the Iranian ports, as the CENTCOM of the Pentagon declared. This comes after the US-Iran peace talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad failed. It is bad news for the whole world, including India. The blockade is being implemented at a time when New Delhi's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) has come down to about 9.5 days of national requirement, and the refiners have about 10–12 days of crude stock. The oil marketing companies have already suffered tremendous losses but refrained from increasing the domestic prices of diesel and petrol due to political considerations.

US Blockade: Crude prices

At the time of writing this article, crude oil in the international market was selling 7.45% higher at $104 per barrel, while Brent was at $103 per barrel. One barrel equals 159 litres. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was being sold for $105 per barrel, recouping losses from the last week. How will it impact India, its economy, politics, and the general masses?

(US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz)

India appears to be the most vulnerable Asian country in the conflict because it imports about 85% of its fuel needs, and about 45 of that flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Besides the price escalation, there are other issues that may hit India and its people. Though New Delhi has good relations with both the US and Iran, and Washington is most likely to spare the Indian ships and the India-bound vessels, problems do not stop hitting New Delhi. The US blockade technically targets Iranian ports and not the Indian vessels; almost the entire commercial traffic has already come to a halt, anticipating the danger arising from the Iranian response. Tehran has already warned that the entire strait has been planted with mines, and it does not remember where these mines are located now.

Strait of Hormuz blockade: LPG India prices

India is facing a severe crunch of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The problem is also much more complicated because, unlike crude oil, it has no statutory stock of the much-needed gas. The price in the largely government-controlled market has already gone up by Rs 115 per cylinder. India is aggressively buying Russian oil to bypass the Gulf countries and purchasing about 2 million barrels per day. The government is also holding parleys with Washington to get the waiver extended.

(US Blockade of Strait of Hormuz India Impact. AI-image)

However, India is at the receiving end of the problem as the price has soared to $104 per barrel. One barrel equals 159 litres. An analysis has shown that for every $10 increase in oil prices, inflation in India goes up roughly by 0.25 percentage points. It has already increased the prices of vegetables and pulses and may soon hit other edible items. The increased cost of crude oil may also hit the Indian currency hard, as the current account deficit (CAD) will increase further. The rupee has already touched the level of 94 against the US dollar, pushing the prices of electronics, machinery, and other imported items high.

The Indian stock exchanges have suffered immensely. It can be gauged by watching the trading of one day, Monday, when the BSE Sensex crashed 1,600 points and tumbled down to 76,135.92. The market lost approximately Rs 8 lakh crore in investor wealth within minutes of the opening bell, as indices sharply reversed last week's 6% rally.