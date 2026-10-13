US announcements pertaining to PERM and proposed changes to OPT rules

US Vice President JD Vance said, "There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has abused the system more than Microsoft,"

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s comments on X stating that his entry into India had been delayed due to “oligarchs”, which were strongly rebutted by India have drawn attention. Two other important developments could impact Indian IT professionals and Indian students in the US and are likely to cast their shadow on ties between both countries – which are witnessing significant challenges.

First, the United States has barred eight IT firms, including Microsoft, Tata, Wipro, Infosys, Adobe, Cognizant, HCL and Capgemini from participating in its Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme. PERM came into effect in 2005. Under the PERM programme, US Department of Labour (DOL) allows employers to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency. According to the programme, DOL needs to tell the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) that sufficient qualified US workers are not available for a specific job opportunity. DOL also needs to tell the USCIS that employment of the foreign worker will not impact the wages and working conditions of similarly employed Americans. The Trump administration has said that the PERM programme has been misused.

US Vice President JD Vance said, "There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has abused the system more than Microsoft,"

Hours after this announcement, US President Donald Trump honoured Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who is of Indian origin and was at one time on an H-1B Visa. While commenting on Nadella’s contribution, Trump said:

“For more than three decades, @satyanadella (Satya Nadella) has been a key figure in the transformation of Microsoft — revolutionizing the company and empowering businesses, students, and consumers from all over the world with some of the most capable software ever built,”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly reacted to the US Vice President’s remarks, where he called IT professionals as “indentured servants”. MEA dubbed these remarks as “offensive”.

MEA also highlighted the contribution of Indian immigrants to the US economy and said that both US and India had benefited from mobility of Indian professionals. Said the MEA, while referring to the movement of skilled professionals from India to US:

“While it creates opportunities for Indians, it equally helps US companies with cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation, besides creating shareholder wealth in the US,”

One of the major reasons why the US has been attractive for international students is the Optional Practical Training (OPT) post study work visa. This gives international students a chance to gain experience after their degrees are over. STEM students can receive up-to 36 months of OPT.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a rule according to which US universities and colleges would have to pay $70,000 for a first participation in Practical (OPT) and another $30,000 for a subsequent authorization, including the 24-month extension STEM graduates are eligible for. There has already been a drop in enrolment of Indian students in higher education institutions –at both the graduate and undergraduate level -- in the US.

For long, US has been a favoured destination for Indian students not just due to the high standard of education but also career opportunities. These recent decisions are likely to result in a further dip in enrolment of Indian students in US higher education institutions.

India-US trade deal

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that if the US and India were unable to finalise a trade deal, there could be some impact on the economy. Said Malhotra:

“The impact depends on what extent tariffs are going to be applied. So it's premature to answer. But obviously, it will have some negative impact.”

He did say that trade agreements with several other countries could “mitigate” the impact.

India raises issue of safety of sea-farers in Black Sea

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a briefing on October 7, criticised the attacks on commercial vessels in Black Sea (including ships carrying Indian sea fares. Said Jaiswal:

“We have seen a string of attacks in the Black Sea region in the last one or two days. We condemn such attacks that threaten commercial shipping and endanger the lives of our seafaring community,”

He mentioned the two vessels which were attacked: the MV Royad Mammadov which had three Indian nationals on board and the Alfa Watan -- a Togo-flagged ship.

Ghana’s application for BRICS membership

During External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar’s Ghana visit (October 6-7) several issues were discussed to strengthen bilateral ties between both countries. Ghana’s Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa said Ghana’s cabinet had approved a decision to seek membership of BRICS and that the African nation would apply for membership of BRICS+.

Said the Ghana Foreign Minister, "We want to have options. We are not going to walk away from our traditional partners. We value that relationship, but we must have new friends,"

Some policymakers have recommended that Ghana should focus on partner country status rather than full membership.

Conclusion

In conclusion, recent announcements of Trump administration pertaining to the PERM programme and fees to be imposed for OPT could make the US less attractive for Indian students, at least in the short run, and will have an impact on India-US relations. As mentioned earlier, recent years have witnessed a significant drop. Ghana’s application for BRICS membership highlights the growing interest in the organisation. India’s support for Ghana’s bid for membership highlights the close bilateral relations between both countries and the former’s focus on strengthening cooperation within the Global South.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)