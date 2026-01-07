SIR In UP: What Removal of 2.89 Crore Voters in UP Means for state politics? How may it impact BJP, SP, Congress and Muslims?

Uttar Pradesh’s draft electoral roll sees 2.89 crore names deleted, prompting political outrage, allegations of bias and potential shifts in state electoral dynamics.

How may the political dynamics of a state change if one-fifth of its electorate is disenfranchised? What socio-economic costs will have to be paid by the state that boasts of sending the prime ministers and deciding the political course of the country for a long time? In a shocking development, the names of 2.89 crore voters from the list of 14,40,61,892 electors have been identified to be removed. It may happen in the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, which houses the constituencies of the prime minister and many other Union ministers.

It may open the faultline and the knives may be out soon, which may make the politicians of all hues, including the ruling party, uncomfortable.

Election Commission of India carries out SIR in UP

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the draft electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, it sent shockwaves across the state. The ECI concluded the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and deleted the names of about 2.89 crore voters. It said in a statement, "A total of 12,55,56,025 electors, out of 15,44,30,092 electors as per the Electoral Roll on 27.10.2025, have submitted their Enumeration Forms till the last date of enumeration period i.e., 26.12.2025 ,reflecting an overwhelming participation in the first phase of SIR."

It also said that among those dropped from the voters' list are about 46.23 lakh (2.99%) dead, 2.17 crore (14.06%) shifted from their place of residence, besides and duplicate voters that count 25.46 lakh or 1.65% of the electorate. It is difficult to say how many of them may be able to get their names back on the voters' list. Though they may get enough opportunity to establish their bona fides and to be back on the list, voters' experience in Bihar has been different and far from being satisfactory.

SP on Special Intensive Revision

The rumblings are natural and as expected. Ahead of the publication of the draft voters' list, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh's SIR exercise. Stressing that the voter-list revision must remain fair and impartial, he urged an end to pressure on BLOs and called for an inquiry into attempts to remove PDA voters. UP SP President Shyamlal Yadav accused the agency of conducting the NRC in the name of the SIR. He said that the PDA (the poor, Dalits and Adivasis) would respond to it.

Alleging a "big conspiracy", Congress UP President Ajay Rai said that "The removal of 2.89 crore voters (from UP SIR draft list) is a matter of inquiry. 1.13 crore forms, which were not returned. This is a big conspiracy, and a probe should be done." Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told journalists, "The worry the Congress party had expressed has proved correct. Names of around three crore voters have been removed."

UP: Muslim majority districts voter reduction

Reacting angrily to the ECI, the opposition parties have alleged that the UP SIR has disproportionately affected the Muslim-majority districts. PTI reports that several districts with large Muslim populations, including Saharanpur, recorded voter reductions ranging between 15 and 19 per cent. It has fueled the claims of selective deletions and intensified political tensions in the state. Five key Muslim-dominated districts, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur and Sambhal, have witnessed the steepest declines. It is most likely to trigger a row as these districts have a Muslim population of around 40–50 per cent and play a decisive role in electoral outcomes.

The political implication can be gauged by the fact that there are 28 assembly constituencies in these districts and the BJP-led NDA won 11 of these seats, while the Samajwadi Party-led alliance secured 17 in the 2022 assembly elections. In the six assembly seats of Moradabad, the voter list shrank by 3,87,628 names, a reduction of 15.76 per cent. The BJP won just one seat in the 2022 elections. In seven Assembly seats of Saharanpur, the number of voters recorded the highest numerical drop, with 4,32,539 voters removed, a 16.37 per cent decline. The saffron party won five seats in the 2022 UP Assembly Elections.

Uttar Pradesh voter list deletion

According to news agency PTI, Muzaffarnagar, in the six constituencies of Muzzaffarnagar, 3,44,222 voters were dropped, a fall of 16.29 per cent. In 2022, the BJP won two seats. Similarly, Rampur witnessed 3,21,572 names deleted, an 18.29 per cent reduction across its five Assembly seats. The Samajwadi Party won three seats there in 2022, while the NDA took two. In Sambhal, which has four constituencies, voter numbers fell by 3,18,615, also an 18.29 per cent decline. The Samajwadi Party won three seats in the district, while the BJP secured one.