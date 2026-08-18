UP Election 2027: Is BJP making its biggest Muslim outreach? Tariq Mansoor, Basit Ali appointments raise questions

Ahead of next year’s UP elections, the appointment of two Muslim leaders has come into focus. Mansoor continues as national V-P, and Basit has been handed the national Minority Morcha portfolio.

Does the BJP want to shed its anti-Muslim image months ahead of the UP Assembly Election 2027? Does the saffron outfit want to woo Muslims, who make up 19.26% of the state's population and decide the electoral results of 130-143 assembly seats in the 403-member house? BJP President Nitin Nabin has dropped hints of a subtle and mild shift in strategy by including former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor and UP BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali in his new team. He has retained Mansoor as national vice-president and made Basit Ali the party's national Minority Morcha chief.

Who is Tariq Mansoor?

Born in Aligarh, 70-year-old Tariq Mansoor comes from an academic family. His father, Professor Hafizur Rahman, was chairman and dean of AMU’s Faculty of Law. Mansoor’s wife, Professor Hamida Tariq, is associated with Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

Mansoor studied at Our Lady of Fatima School in Aligarh before pursuing his medical education at AMU. He completed his MBBS from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in 1978 and MS in 1982.

He served as a clinical registrar at the medical college between 1980 and 1983 and later worked as its chief medical officer from 1983 to 1985. He also worked as a surgical specialist at King Fahd Teaching Hospital in Saudi Arabia between 1985 and 1986.

After returning to AMU, Mansoor joined the medical college as an assistant professor in 1986 and became an associate professor in 1993. He served as a professor from 2002 to 2013 and later became principal and chief medical superintendent of the medical college.

In 2017, he was appointed AMU vice-chancellor, a position he held until entering active politics. Mansoor’s association with AMU extended beyond teaching and administration.

Tariq Mansoor's current status

Tariq Mansoor, currently a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, is a Pasmanda Muslim, a community the BJP has been wooing. His appointment is significant given his background. Mansoor is the first serving or former AMU vice-chancellor to enter electoral politics through the BJP. In AMU’s century-long history, previous vice-chancellors have largely been associated with political parties other than the BJP.

Mansoor has also maintained close relations with senior BJP and RSS leaders. He attended an RSS event at Delhi’s Red Fort in May, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present. His proximity to senior members of the Sangh and BJP is often discussed in political circles.

His political journey began after decades in academia and medical administration. He joined the BJP in 2023 and was subsequently elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Who is Kunwar Basit Ali?

Kunwar Basit Ali, 40, reflects another facet of the BJP’s outreach to Muslims. A resident of Kayastha Badda village in Kithore Assembly seat of Meerut, he has worked his way up in the party over the last 10 years. He started with the BJP in 2011 as Mandal President of the Minority Morcha in UP, then took charge of district media, and was named district president of the BJP Minority Morcha in 2012.

Ali later worked as a regional coordinator for the Muslim Rashtriya Manch before moving into a bigger role in the state unit.

From the Muslim Rajput community, his ground-level organisational work led to him being made president of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha in 2021.

He has also been a member of the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy and has stayed active at the grassroots. Among his initiatives are yoga programmes in madrasas and the party’s ‘Modi Mitra’ campaign.

Ali gained wider national visibility in 2023 when the UP BJP Minority Morcha turned PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio talks into an Urdu book as part of its outreach to Muslim voters.

Titled Wazir-e-Azam Ali Janab Narendra Modi Ke Mann Ki Baat Urdu Ke Saath, the 150-page book compiled 12 episodes of the PM’s radio show from 2022. The party printed about 1 lakh copies to be distributed during Ramzan.

At the time, Ali said the aim was to connect with sections of society that had stayed away from Modi and the BJP, and to help them understand the Prime Minister’s message.

Ali launched specail campaign '‘Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan'

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Ali also rolled out a campaign called ‘Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan’ to reach Muslim women.

Under it, the BJP set a goal of contacting at least 1,000 Muslim women in every Lok Sabha seat to brief them about welfare schemes run by the Modi government.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Ali was also involved in efforts to enhance the participation of Muslim women as polling agents.

He has further expressed consistent support for the BJP government’s legislation criminalising instant triple talaq, contending that the law has reinforced the rights and security of Muslim women.