Union Budget 2026: Will Nirmala Sitharaman offer more tax relief to salaried class? Will she scrap old tax regime?

As Budget 2026 nears, salaried taxpayers expect more income tax relief. Will Nirmala Sitharaman extend benefits, tweak slabs or phase out the old tax regime?

Will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman give more relief to salaried people? Will she further extend the relief to Income Tax payers? As the Union Budget 2026 approaches, and all segments of trade and business have presented their wish lists, income taxpayers once again expect more. As Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1 in Parliament, expectations are high, and the people are waiting for announcements with bated breath. After last year's "big bang" announcements and the budget that delivered sweeping changes for taxpayers under the new tax regime, it will be unkind to expect more from her. However, four states will go to ballots in the coming months, for which the poll bugles have been blown. Will it convince 'Nirmala Aunty', as she is called lovingly, to further loosen her purse strings?

Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2026

Be it under the political pressure or the much-needed reform to boost consumption, Nirmala Sitharaman last year went out of her way and appeased the masses. In Budget 2025, she offered zero income tax on annual income up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime, along with a higher standard deduction of Rs 75,000 for salaried employees. Not only this, but she also raised the rebate under Section 87A to Rs 60,000 from Rs 25,000. All these announcements put together effectively ensured zero tax liability for many middle-class taxpayers. It benefited only those who opted for the new tax regime; those sticking with the old tax regime saw no changes in slabs, deductions, or exemptions.

Tax experts took up the issue and pointed out the contrast between the two tax regimes. Though it can be said that the government wants to encourage the new tax regime, certain provisions defy logic. For example, deductions such as Section 80C, Section 80D, home loan interest under Section 24(b), and NPS benefits have not been revised for a long time. As many reliefs have been given in the tax slabs, many taxpayers are questioning whether the government will finally phase out the old tax regime or keep it alive with one last round of relief.

Will old tax regime be scrapped?

Income Tax professionals think the Union Budget 2026 could offer clarity on whether the old tax regime will be gradually scrapped or allowed to coexist. It is also said that limited deductions under the new tax regime may be introduced to make it more balanced for long-term savers, especially those investing in insurance, retirement, and housing.

Income Tax experts also expect simpler income tax rules, faster refunds, and fewer compliance issues. Besides, Union Budget 2026 may also address the issues of delays in ITR processing, AIS mismatches, TDS-related problems and frequent notices remain pain points for salaried individuals, freelancers, and senior citizens alike. The Income taxpayers also expect that Budget 2026 will provide relief for senior citizens under the new tax regime, which currently does not offer age-based exemptions. Calls for special income tax slabs, higher rebates, or healthcare-linked deductions for retirees are growing louder.