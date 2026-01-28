Union Budget 2026: What should taxpayers expect? Key sectors in focus in Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget

Ahead of Budget 2026, expectations centre on incremental tax relief rather than major slab changes after GST 2.0 reforms. Focus is likely on boosting the new tax regime, higher deductions, LTCG relief, simpler compliance, and support for growth sectors like defence, clean energy and technology.

It’s only a matter of days that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026, keenly awaited by various industry insiders and mostly middle-class citizens who have been expecting a further reduction in income tax. The budget will likely balance growth and tax reforms. The government is expected to not introduce major changes in tax slabs as it brought additional tax reforms in September 2025, in the form of GST 2.0 where it offered significant relief to taxpayers.

As the government offered sweeping tax relief by removing income tax on annual income up to Rs 12 lakh, the upcoming budget will likely boost the new tax regime than making new promises. This year many key areas will be in focus, including defence, clean energy, technology and more.

What are the expectations?

Among the major demands are increase in the standard deduction from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh, a higher tax-free limit for long-term capital gains, improved health insurance deductions to counter medical inflation, and a possible home loan interest relief for first-time buyers.

Budget 2025 firmly established the new tax regime under which taxpayers received a big relief in income tax and other areas. But those who followed the older regime saw no changes.

Capital markets are hoping for an increased equity of LTCG exemption (Rs 2 lakh vs Rs 1.25 lakh), potential rate easing, higher TDS limits, simpler compliance, and extended ITR deadlines.

Key areas in focus

-Crisil Ratings has reported that the domestic cigarette industry is preparing for a 6-8 per cent lower volume in the next fiscal year, April 2026-March 2027. This is due to the levying of additional excise duties and a rise in GST rates, effective from February 1.

-Gujarat’s leading corporate voices have laid down clear expectations to sustain India’s growth momentum and take the vision of a Viksit Bharat forward. Industry leaders across manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture and consulting highlight the need for higher capital expenditure, policy continuity, ease of doing business and reforms that unlock scale and risk capital.

From improving infrastructure, housing and green construction to boosting primary sectors, like, healthcare spending and regulatory simplification, Gujarat Inc. is of the view that the Budget can play a crucial role in boosting investment, job creation, innovation and long-term, sustainable economic growth countrywide.

-The ‘Pre-Budget Survey 2026-27' released by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) reveals that around 80 per cent of respondents showed confidence in India’s growth prospects, with half of them hoping a GDP growth rate between 7-8 per cent in the next fiscal year.

-Industry leaders have identified job creation, infrastructure development, and export support as the three primary macroeconomic priorities.

-There has been a significant demand to modernise the nation’s defence capabilities, along with proposals for the government to “enhance the capital outlay share in defence allocations to 30%” to support the development of UAVs, AI-enabled capabilities, and electronic warfare systems.