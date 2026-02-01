Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman's game plan to blunt impact of US tariffs

From customs duty rationalisation to MSME and export support, here’s how Union Budget 2026 by Nirmala Sitharaman seeks to blunt the impact of US tariffs on India.

What steps has Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman taken to counter the US tariffs of 50% on Indian products? After the exports plummeted drastically and thousands of workers were thrown out of job last year, much hope was pinned on the Union Budget 2026. Did the budget meet the expectations? In an attempt to browbeat India and coerce it to sign the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) on the dotted lines and extract concessions, US President Donald Trump imposed a punitive 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil over and above the base tariffs of 25%. The effective US tariffs on most of the Indian exports are above 50%.

Manufacturing gets push in Budget 2026

Nirmala Sitharaman appears to have taken the right call to address the issue at least partially. To encourage the manufacturers, she has slashed the tariff rates on certain imported goods and reduced duties on capital goods and inputs. This may help the manufacturing sector, especially in labour-intensive sectors. It may help reduce production costs for exporters, who were hit hard by the US tariffs. In yet another move, personal import tariffs were reduced from 20% to 10% to help reduce costs for Indian businesses and consumers.



Customs duty cuts in Union Budget 2026

Similarly, the finance minister tried to protect the domestic industry by raising limits on duty-free imports of specified inputs for sectors like seafood, leather, and textiles. It may ease the flow of raw materials for exports. Nirmala Sitharaman also extended the export period for finished products like garments and leather goods from 6 months to 1 year. It will allow the exporters more time to manage inventories amid trade troubles.

Nirmala Sitharaman also took certain steps to help the eligible manufacturing units in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to sell into the domestic market at concessional duty rates. This one-time measure has been taken to avoid capacity under-utilisation caused by tariff-induced export slowdowns. The Union Budget 2026 has also put special emphasis on domestic manufacturing. It has come out with encouraging announcements for key sectors like semiconductors, electronics components, and industrial clusters. This is seen as a strategic response to global trade disruptions and tariff pressures.

MSME support in Budget 2026

The Finance Minister has also provided succor to the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). She has announced a growth fund of Rs 10,000 crore to support this sector in weathering external shocks, enhancing their competitiveness against tariff pressures from the world markets, including the US markets. The Union Budget 2026 also has provisions for the electronics component sector of Rs 400 billion. It will also invest Rs 100 billion in biopharmaceutical research over the next five years.