Union Budget 2026: Why did Nirmala Sitharaman miss moment for big-ticket reforms? Did FM lack political courage, follow cautious road?

Union Budget 2026 analysis: Why FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget is being seen as cautious and lacking big-ticket reforms despite market expectations.

Why did Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman miss the opportunity to take bold steps and come out with a stronger and more innovative budget aimed at carrying out reforms? She could have used the Union Budget 2026 to give the masses bitter pills to make the Indian economy better. Instead of making the Indian economy ready to grab the global opportunities, she opted to go soft and present a timid, unimpressive, easy-to-forget budget.

Nirmala Sitharaman avoids income tax reform

Though nothing much was expected in the income tax section, as many sops were announced in the Union Budget 2025. However, keeping in mind the fact that only about 2% of the total population pay for the income tax, the government might have attempted to increase the tax net. Though four states would go to assembly polls in the coming months, there is no political crisis that could hit the government. Nirmala Sitharaman could have expanded the tax net, bringing in more people and earning more money. She lacked the political courage and did not take the risk, unlike Manmohan Singh, who put the Indian economy on track decades earlier. She refused to bite the bullet. On the other hand, she also did not do anything to push the taxpayers to a new tax regime. It was speculated that she would either scrap the old tax regime or add some extra fizz to the new regime. However, she did not do it.

Union Budget 2026: No sweeping liberalization

Similarly, some economists and corporate captains expected more dramatic changes as they wanted bold tax restructuring, sweeping liberalisation measures, or sharper labour and fiscal reforms. At a time when China has emerged as the second biggest world economy and it is now moving to the top position, India could have taken some bold steps to reach to the third position. The Indian economy is still way behind the $5 billion economy mark, which the government had promised to achieve in 2024.

Economists also believe that Nirmala Sitharaman missed the big-ticket reforms like lowering tax rates or simplifying tax structures, bold deregulation, structural labour and land reforms, and privatisation of loss-making PSUs or major policy announcements.

The finance minister attempted some structural and policy pushes, particularly aimed at longer-term industrial and economic goals rather than one-off headline reforms. She put some extra thrust on renewed manufacturing and strategic sectors like those of semiconductors and rare-earth corridors to deepen domestic industrial capacity. Nirmala Sitharaman should be credited for focusing on fiscal discipline, increasing infrastructure spending, giving more support to the MSME sector, and carrying out customs rationalisation.