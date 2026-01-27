Union Budget 2026: What should you expect? Did Nirmala Sitharaman fulfill promises made last year?

Union Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, 2026. As the new financial year is set to start, the stakeholders and industry insiders have been waiting for the government to fulfill its earlier promises in the new budget.

Union Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, 2026, Sunday, in what would be her ninth consecutive Budget and the third full Budget under the third term of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. For the first time in many years, the budget will be presented on a Sunday.

For the Budget Session, Parliament will meet from January 28 to April 2 and will not function from February 13 to March 9. It will resume its session after a recess from March 10 until April 2. After presenting this year’s budget, Nirmal Sitharaman will have been presented more budgets than the past finance ministers, including Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee, and Morarji Desai.

Did the government fulfill previous promises of budgets?

As the new financial year is set to start, the stakeholders and industry insiders have been waiting for the government to fulfill its earlier promises in the new budget. How many sectors will move from promises to fulfillment is yet to be seen. Many key areas in the previous quarters made headlines for gigantic reforms roll out, and many remained under approval.

Every year announcements are made regarding allocating major share to key sectors including agriculture, defence, education and more. However, some sectors have been keenly awaiting progress on earlier promises than expecting new ones.

Agriculture

The agricultural sector has been ignored with many promises pending. This, despite Sitharaman calling it the “first engine” of the economy. In Budget 2025-26, promises for this sector included enhanced credit schemes under the Kisan Credit Card, a Mission for Cotton Productivity, and plans for a National Mission on High-Yielding Seeds and a second gene bank for crop germplasm. These initiatives are yet to be rolled out on the ground.

Manufacturing

Sitharaman announced the National Manufacturing Mission in the last budget to increase industrial capacity along with its share in GDP. The Mission is still undway and not implemented. Blueprint and consultations have been ongoing but not fully implemented.

Despite schemes like PLI (Production Linked Incentives), the total manufacturing output have been minimal.

Education

The Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Artificial Intelligence was allocated Rs 500 crore to enhance and increase the use of AI tools for personalised learning, skill enhancement, adaptive curriculum, and assessments under the NEP 2020. Though in advanced planning stage, it has not yet fully become operational.

Energy

The Budget 2025-26 announced a Rs 20,000 crore allocation for Nuclear Energy Mission to encourage R&D for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), with an aim of deploying five indigenous SMRs by 2033. The mission is currently in progress.

The government introduced the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025 replacing the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act, 2010, opening doors for private sector participation in nuclear power along with some government control over strategic activities. The Bill passed by the Parliament in December awaits Presidential assent to become law.

Aviation

The UDAN scheme that was launched to broaden regional air operations and was promised additional 120 new destinations by 2027 along with accommodating around 40 million additional passengers over 10 years. This has been under discussion as of yet. Now the government has extended it beyond 2027 with Rs 540 crore allocated for FY26. Even now, no new routes have been finalised or opened.

Which sectors will be focused on this year?

As PM Modi government has been making efforts to take India to a global stage in its 3.0 tenure, Budget 2026 will mainly focus on key sectors like railways, infrastructure, urban development, manufacturing, auto, defense, electronics, MSME, renewable energy and AI among others.

Areas like healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and logistics remain some of the main focus for a major budget allocation this year.