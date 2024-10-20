EXPLAINER
the relationship between India and Canada has faced challenges due to issues like Khalistani separatism and Canada’s stance on human rights in India.
Question 1: What are the key reasons behind the recent diplomatic tensions between India and Canada?
India and Canada have shared a strong and meaningful relationship for many years. A large Sikh community also lives in Canada, making it an important connection between the two countries.
Despite their close ties, the relationship between India and Canada has faced challenges due to issues like Khalistani separatism and Canada’s stance on human rights in India.
These problems have caused rising tensions and affected how the two countries interact diplomatically.
Canada's Accusation of India's Alleged Role in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing
Relations between India and Canada grew tense last year after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Nijjar was a Khalistani separatist (someone pushing for an independent state separate from India) and had been actively advocating for the cause abroad.
In July 2020, the Indian government officially designated Nijjar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The Ministry of Home Affairs took this step due to his involvement in violent activities and his connections with the separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
India dismissed the allegation as “absurd” and “politically motivated.” Since then, relations between the two countries have taken a hit, with tensions affecting diplomatic ties.
On September 21, India stopped issuing visas in Canada, including e-visas.A day earlier, India issued a travel advisory for its citizens visiting Canada. It also warned the Indian community in Canada to stay cautious, saying they might be at risk of being targeted.
The diplomatic tension between India and Canada worsened on October 14, when India ordered six Canadian diplomats to leave the country. India also decided to recall its High Commissioner to Canada and other selected diplomats, citing security concerns. This came after Canada identified these diplomats as "persons of interest" in its investigation into the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Canada’s Stance on Khalistani Separatism
One reason for the strain in India-Canada relations is Canada’s stance on Khalistani separatism.India has repeatedly said that the main problem is Canada letting pro-Khalistani groups operate freely within its borders. There have also been cases where pro-Khalistani groups have threatened to harm Indian diplomats.
Political Power Play: How Sikh Influence Shapes Canada's Stance on Khalistan
India's main concern, as highlighted by the Indian Express, is that Canada has become a safe haven for Khalistani separatist groups. New Delhi also believes that the Canadian Liberal Party supports these groups to gain their votes.
It is estimated that there are around 20-25 constituencies where these votes play a key role, which is why the Trudeau government has been lenient towards India’s concerns.
Sikhs started moving from India to Canada in the late 19th Century (1801-1900) and now make up about 2% of the country’s population. But how did this community become so influential in Canadian politics?
During the 1980s (20th Century 1901-2000), Canada saw a fresh wave of immigration from India. This happened as the Indian government intensified its efforts to suppress the pro-Khalistan movement within the country. In response, many supporters of the movement sought refuge in Canada, where they continued to promote their cause, turning it into a global campaign.
The issue of Khalistan may not be a major concern in India or Canada today, but the Canadian government’s hesitation to fully oppose it is tied to the growing influence of Sikhs in Canadian politics. As the Sikh community gains more political power, their role has become an important factor in shaping the government’s stance on such matters.
According to Statistics Canada, the Sikh population in Canada grew from 0.9% in 2001 to 2.1% in 2021. Ontario had the largest Sikh community in 2021, with 300,435 people, followed closely by British Columbia, home to 290,870 Sikhs. About one-third of Canada’s Sikh population lives in the Toronto metropolitan area, while over a quarter are based in Vancouver (British Columbia Province).
Gurbax Singh Malhi, born in Punjab, became the first Sikh to be elected to the Canadian Parliament in 1993 as a member of the Liberal Party. By the 2021 general elections, the number of Sikh MPs in the Canadian Parliament had grown to 18.
On October 14th, 2024, the Indian government stated that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration relies on support from a political party led by someone who openly supports separatist views concerning India. The statement also suggested that this political connection has worsened the situation.
The statement likely pointed to the New Democratic Party (NDP), which supported Trudeau’s government until recently. Jagmeet Singh, the NDP leader since 2017, has been accused of backing Khalistan after attending pro-Khalistan events.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed regret over the path Canadian politics has taken. He pointed out that separatist and extremist groups, including those openly supporting violence, have been given room to operate within Canada’s political landscape.
From Kashmir to Nuclear Tests: Key Moments of Strain in India-Canada Ties
India and Canada have faced other challenges in their relationship. One major setback occurred after India’s nuclear tests in 1998. Canada, which strongly supports limiting the spread of nuclear weapons, responded by recalling its high commissioner from India and openly criticizing the tests.
Tensions between India and Canada date back to 1948, when Canada backed the idea of holding a public vote, or plebiscite, in Kashmir.
Question 2: What might be the consequences of a worsening diplomatic conflict between India and Canada?
The growing tensions between India and Canada could not only strain their relationship but also impact India’s image on the global stage. If this dispute continues to escalate, it could lead to several outcomes :
Effect on Trade and Economic Ties
Trade and investment are key parts of the broad partnership between India and Canada.
The growing tension between India and Canada has sparked worries about how it might affect their economic relationship.
This may impact Canadian pension fund investments of $75 billion in India, stall ongoing trade agreement talks, and reduce the flow of money sent to India from people living in Canada.
Canadian Pension Funds Maintain Strong Investments in India Despite Diplomatic Strains
Canadian pension funds have invested heavily in India, with their total investments reaching around $75 billion (approx 6.31 Lakh Crores) . These investments are spread across key sectors, including real estate, financial services, industrial transportation, infrastructure, and renewable energy.
Even though diplomatic relations between India and Canada have recently faced challenges, these funds continue to see India as a promising destination for long-term growth. Between 2013 and 2023, the majority of their investments—about 57%—focused on real estate, financial services, and industrial transportation.
Examples of major investments include the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System acquiring a stake in IndInfravit Trust’s toll road projects and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board investing in India’s National Highways Infra Trust.
The ongoing investments highlight the confidence of Canadian pension funds in India's economic future. They are encouraged by government policies and see significant potential in the country’s expanding markets, indicating that their financial commitments are driven by long-term opportunities rather than short-term political developments.
India exports to Canada : several key items to Canada, with pharmaceutical products ( USD 274.05 million l)eading the list. Other major exports include nuclear reactors, boilers, and their components (USD 195.46 million), along with electrical machinery and iron and steel products (USD 156.03 million)
Indian Imports from Canada : India’s major imports from Canada consist of petroleum products, edible vegetables, fertilizers, pearls, precious metals, and stones, as well as pulp, wastepaper, and electrical machinery and equipment.
India and Canada in Numbers
Canada's FDI Contribution to India Stands at Only 0.56% : Canada’s share of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India is quite small. According to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), India received a total FDI equity inflow of $645.39 billion between April 2000 and June 2023. Out of this amount, only $3.64 billion came from Canada, making up just 0.56% of the total investment.
Canada Hosts 5.26% of the Global Indian Diaspora : According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Canada is home to 5.26% of the 32,100,340 (~3.21 Crores) overseas Indians. This includes 1,689,055 (~16.9 lakh )individuals, with 178,410 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and 1,510,645 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).
1 out of every 7 Indian students abroad is in Canada : In 2022, out of approximately 13.25 lakh Indian students abroad, 13.83% (1.83 lakh) were in Canada, according to data from the Ministry of External Affairs.
Canada Ranks as the 4th Largest Source of Tourists to India (2021) : In 2021, Canada made up 5.3% (80,437) of all Foreign Tourists Arrivals (FTA's) India. A majority (72.6%) of these Canadian visitors were part of the Indian diaspora. Before the pandemic, the number of tourists from Canada had grown significantly, reaching 3,51,859 in 2019, up from just 88,600 in 2001. However, tourist arrivals from Canada dropped sharply after the pandemic.
Bilateral Trade Remains Small, with a Surplus in India’s Favor : In the financial year 2022-23, trade between India and Canada amounted to $8.16 billion, making up just 0.7% of India’s total trade of $1.17 trillion. Canada ranked as India’s 35th largest trading partner. The trade balance favored India, with exports to Canada totaling $4.11 billion, while imports from Canada stood at $4.05 billion.
Diplomatic tensions have already affected talks between India and Canada over a new Free Trade Agreement (FTA). An FTA is a deal that makes trade between countries easier by reducing tariffs and other trade barriers. If finalized, it could have opened up better export opportunities for Indian products like garments, leather, and machinery in Canada. It also promised to boost cooperation in the fast-growing services sectors of both countries.However, the rising tensions between India and Canada might result in the trade deal being called off altogether.
Despite the current diplomatic tensions, some believe there is no major reason to worry about trade relations between India and Canada.A report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) highlights that, despite the political tensions, trade between India and Canada has remained largely unaffected.This is mainly because trade is driven by the private sector, and neither India nor Canada has imposed any rules to block the exchange of goods or services.
For now, the steady trade between India and Canada teaches an important lesson — diplomatic tensions can be harmful, but they don't always break economic ties.However, if the dispute continues, both countries will need to handle the situation carefully to prevent serious economic consequences, according to GTRI, as reported by the Indian Express.
Impact on Global Relations
The diplomatic standoff carries global consequences for India. If the allegations are proven, it could harm India’s reputation within the G20. The crisis also affects other countries that have strong relations with both India and Canada.
Canada is a member of the G7 group, alongside the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan.
Canada is also part of the Five Eyes alliance, sharing intelligence with the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.
All these countries are also key strategic partners for India.
India is part of the Quad alliance with the US, Australia, and Japan, and it also has strong and growing individual relationships with each of these countries.
The diplomatic standoff has put these countries in a difficult position.
Question 3 : What steps can India and Canada take to strengthen their bilateral relationship amid the recent diplomatic tensions?
India has faced diplomatic disputes with several countries in the past. For example, tensions arose with the United States over the Devyani Khobragade case, , with Italy concerning the trial of Italian marines, and with Norway over a dispute involving child welfare services. Similarly, India had a disagreement with Denmark regarding the extradition of a suspect involved in the Purulia arms drop case. These incidents highlight the challenges India has encountered in managing international relations and balancing legal, political, and diplomatic interests.
The current situation is more serious due to the type of allegation Canada has made. To address this, both countries need to engage in high-level diplomatic talks. This can help them clarify their viewpoints, find common ground, and foster better understanding between them.
Explained: India’s Complex Relations with the U.S., Italy, Norway, and Denmark
i) The Devyani Khobragade case involved an Indian diplomat in the U.S. who was arrested in 2013 for allegedly underpaying her domestic worker and visa fraud. Her arrest led to tensions between India and the U.S., as India protested her treatment, calling it a violation of diplomatic protocols.
ii) The Italian marines' case involved two marines, Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone, who were accused of killing two Indian fishermen off the Kerala coast in 2012, mistaking them for pirates. This incident led to a diplomatic standoff between India and Italy over legal jurisdiction and trial proceedings.
iii) The Norway child welfare dispute arose in 2011 when Norwegian authorities took custody of two Indian children, citing neglect. The parents argued it was a cultural misunderstanding, as practices like hand-feeding were
iv) The Purulia arms drop case involved the illegal airdrop of weapons in Purulia a district in West Bengal in 1995. India sought the extradition of prime suspect Kim Davy (Niels Holck) from Denmark.The motive behind the operation remains unclear, though it was suspected to be aimed at arming a local religious or insurgent group. However, Denmark refused, citing concerns over prison conditions in India, leading to a diplomatic standoff. This delayed justice and strained relations between the two countries.
The Role of India in Trudeau's Indo-Pacific Strategy
Without India, Trudeau's Indo-Pacific strategy loses its significance. Fortunately, both India and Canada have shared goals that align well. They are both interested in protecting global rules and stability, keeping a check on China’s growing influence and actions, and working together on important global challenges. These include tackling climate change, improving public health worldwide, preventing the misuse of digital tools, setting rules for artificial intelligence, and easing the financial struggles faced by developing nations.
Addressing these challenges needs a political agreement between India and Canada. This agreement should focus on how both countries engage with Canada’s Indian diaspora. It’s important to manage any negative actions, especially those encouraging separatist movements in India, to maintain healthy relations between the two nations.
Without such an understanding, the gap between Ottawa and Delhi will grow wider, not just in terms of physical distance but also in attitude and mutual trust.
Balancing Act: Protecting India’s Global Ties Amid Canada Controversy
Delhi's strong response to the unproven allegation is reasonable. Now, India needs to focus on making sure that Canada's diplomatic efforts don't harm its improving relations with countries in the Anglosphere and the broader Western world.
Delhi needs to clearly present its side and make sure its broader concerns are understood, especially by English-speaking countries. However, in the end, both India and Canada will benefit from stopping the situation from getting worse and should work together to resolve their differences sincerely.
Internet furious over little girl handling giant snake, social media says 'irresponsible parenting', video goes viral
Understanding Fault Lines: Deep dive into India-Canada diplomatic standoff
Aditya Birla Group's big movement, set to invest Rs 75 crore in THIS Virat Kohli backed brand
Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens call Avinash Mishra 'sasta Asim Riaz' as he fights with Karan Veer Mehra again
Air Pollution: Delhi-NCR air quality turns 'severe', AQI reaches...
Meet Vikram Ahuja, Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh’s boyfriend, former fiance who is Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol's...
70 Bomb Threats In 6 Days: What is the reason behind this surge in hoax warnings?
'I'm sorry...': Throwback to when Ratan Tata fact-checked journalist for a quote attributed to him
'You will never understand...': Here's what Ratan Tata told industrialist who asked him to pay bribe worth Rs 15 crores
Rajasthan accident: 12 including women, children killed in collision between auto-rickshaw, bus in Dholpur
This is India's oldest company, owns brands and an IPL team; the group has net worth of Rs 60,000 crores
Salman Khan gets emotional at Bigg Boss 18 amid death threats: ‘What all I am going through…’
'Grave mistake': Netanyahu warns Iran, Hezbollah after 'assassination' attempt
Mukesh Ambani's BIG decision as Jio Cinema likely to shut down due to...
Viral video: Yahya Sinwar once said 'killing him would be the greatest gift Israel could give him', here's why
Delhi-NCR update: Jewar Airport to run 25 domestic, three international flights on first day of operations
Meet Shah Rukh's heroine who became star with debut, then quit films at 27, married man worth Rs 500000000000; is now…
Raj & DK react to similarities between Citadel Honey Bunny, Fast & Furious 7: 'We have seen...' | Exclusive
PM Modi set to launch multiple development projects worth Rs 6100 crore from Varanasi today; check details
Founder of THIS India's biggest startup whose net worth was once 17545 crore confirms it's 'worth zero' now
Meet man, who used to be mechanic, cleared UPSC exam on first attempt, secured AIR 32 to become....
Meet India's richest TV celebrity, who owns Rs 15 crore apartment, Range Rover, not Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly
IND vs NZ, 1st Test Bengaluru weather forecast: Will rain affect play and potentially save India on Day 5?
SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch and weather report
RRB NTPC 2024: Registration window ends today, check easy steps to apply at rrbapply.gov.in
Watch: Little girl lifts huge snake in viral video, parents face backlash for dangerous stunt
Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes for your loved ones
Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra gets into MAJOR fight with Karan Veer Mehra, pushes him, says 'tera baap hu main'
DNA TV Show: Salman Khan beefs up security with bulletproof car, personal weapon amid threat from Lawrence Bishnoi
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, known for favouring renting, buys his 1st house; here's why
Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Tilak Varma, Anshul Kamboj shine as India A begin campaign with 7-run win over Pakistan A
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to stream all live sports, including IPL on Hotstar post merger with Disney? Know here
India vs New Zealand: What is the lowest target successfully defended by India in Test cricket history?
Tom Holland drops MAJOR update about Spider-Man 4, says 'excellent' script impressed him, Zendaya: 'This is worthy of..'
Meet Ratan Tata’s favourite chef, who began his career in a garage, now he is...
Rajinikanth to compensate producer's loss for Vettaiyan failure? Here's what we know
SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs New Zealand
Who is Navya Haridas, BJP candidate set to contest against Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll?
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: BJP releases first list of 66 candidates, fields Champai Soren from...
Meet woman behind the voice of Apple's iPhone 'Siri', never paid for it due to...
Meet woman, who cleared 'world's toughest exam', fell in love with her mentor, had Rs 4550 crore net worth, now bankrupt
Who is IPS Anurag Gupta, acting Jharkhand DGP removed by EC ahead of Assembly polls?
Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW
BB 18: Hema Sharma's husband accuses her of preventing him from meeting their son, demanding Rs 2.50 crore home, takes..
Watch: Rishabh Pant's monstrous 107m six against Tim Southee leaves New Zealand players stunned
Mukesh Ambani's driver earns Rs 2400000, he is fully trained for...
Meet world’s richest celeb, owns film franchise worth Rs 420347 crore; richer than Shah Rukh, Big B, Hrithik, Tom Cruise
This woman managed Shah Rukh Khan's career for 12 yrs, has Rs 500000000 net worth, her connection with Gauri Khan is...
Why do air hostesses wear high heels?
Watch: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli engage in heated argument with umpires during India vs New Zealand 1st Test
Mukesh Ambani brings iconic London brand to Indian market, opens its first outlet in...
Not Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor, this actress is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara’s idol
IND vs NZ 1st Test, Day 4: Heavy rain in Bengaluru forces early stumps, New Zealand need 107 runs to win
Meet actor whose wife is hindu, father Christian, mother Sikh, brother Muslim, his film was Oscar nominated, he is...
Meet man who leads Tata Group's Rs 109000 crore company, competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, he is...
Meet 36-year-old unemployed man, who lives off his 4 wives, 2 girlfriends' incomes, wants to father 54 kids, aims to..
Delhi pollution: Tips to protect your lungs as AQI levels rise
Donald Trump receives support from THESE WWE legends, trio mock Kamala Harris, watch viral video
Pro Kabaddi League 2024: When and where to watch Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas match 3 of PKL season 11
Not Rekha, Zeenat Aman, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Jaya, this superstar was Amitabh Bachchan's favourite, he regrets..
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan admits 'mujhe aana nahi tha' after Baba Siddique's demise, Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down
Meet man, richest Indian in energy sector, owns private jet, has net worth of Rs 20176 crore, he is...
'Kaunsa chahiye, bol?': Rohit Sharma's witty response to fan's query on changing IPL team goes viral
Karwa Chauth 2024: Trending mehendi designs idea to elevate your festive look
Karan Johar finally opens up on rumours of using Ozempic for weight loss after Maheep Kapoor’s comment: ‘I am offended’
Jharkhand elections 2024: Hemant Soren's JMM, Congress to contest 70 of 81 seats
Meet man who runs India's largest bank worth Rs 1283000 crore, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is...
IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant goes past MS Dhoni, becomes fastest Indian wicketkeeper to....
Karva Chauth festival set to generate Rs 7000 crore more revenue than last year, it will be...
'I can't protect our...': Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole breaks her silence after 'media exploitation'
Delhi to Patna in 11.5 hours: India's longest Vande Bharat route to be introduced for Diwali, check timings and fare
Karwa Chauth 2024: 5 fasting tips for women with diabetes
IND vs NZ: Sarfaraz Khan joins Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in elite list with maiden Test century
From Pushpa 2 to capturing tier 2, tier 3 cities of India: Here's how Rashmika Mandanna has become true pan-India star
Elon Musk vs Jeff Bezos: Which billionaire will lead the space race?
This actor who lived in chawl for 33 years, would have owned half of Andheri if...
Mumbai Police books choreographer Remo D'Souza, his wife and five others for cheating dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore
Gautam Adani's company launches app to book train, flight, bus ticket at cheaper prices, here's how you can download it
'He won and...': LDF targets Priyanka Gandhi, fears Congress' Wayanad candidate will follow in brother's footsteps if..
Meet actor who made blockbuster debut, then gave 4 flops, rejected films with Amitabh, Shah Rukh; still became superstar
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail establishes joint venture with THIS company, will make big impact in...
'Didn't know you could be rejected for...': Google techie claims she was rejected for job due to THIS bizarre reason
Neelam Kothari gets emotional as she talks about her divorce from Rishi Sethia: 'Was told to wear...'
'Maha Vikas Aghadi ki tabiyat...': Congress rejects rumors suggesting rift among parties ahead of Maharashtra polls
Jaat: Sunny Deol holds massive fan in intense first look poster of actioner, fans call him ‘real tiger of Bollywood’
'Never forget...': When Dilip Kumar secretly married another woman despite being with Saira Banu for 16 years, she was..
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested for ‘plotting to kill’ Salman Khan
‘We faced a…’: Ratan Tata on his parents' divorce, grandmother's support and breakup
Baba Siddique killed ‘because of’ Salman Khan? Salim Khan breaks his silence
Drone from Lebanon targets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home days after Hamas chief's killing
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's bahu Aishwarya Rai's bodyguard, who earns more than CTC of many CEOs, salary is Rs..
'Tumhare maa baap ne..': 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja reunites with Ritu Rathee, drops big hint amid divorce rumours
Meet IAS officer, who failed 5 times before qualifying UPSC exam, cracked it in 6th attempt without coaching, her AIR...
When angry Sunny Deol allegedly tried to stab Hema Malini with KNIFE for marrying Dharmendra
Vasan Bala breaks his silence on Divya Khossla’s claim of Jigra being copied from Savi: ‘Anyone who can bring out…’
BRICS Summit: Russian President Putin refuses to specify timeline on Ukraine war, appreciates PM Modi's...
'Not all that is hidden...': Son Zeeshan shares cryptic post after Baba Siddique's murder
'Central government would have hanged me...': AAP's Satyendra Jain after getting bail in money laundering case
Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Jio Financial earns huge profit of Rs….
Amitabh Bachchan recalls how film sets were ‘unsafe’ when he started out: ‘There was always fear of…’