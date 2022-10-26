UK PM Rishi Sunak’s net worth explained: How did Indian-origin Tory MP earn his money?

UK PM Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murthy and their daughters (File photo)

Rishi Sunak made history by becoming the first ever Indian-origin politician to become the United Kingdom Prime Minister, but this is not the only thing that makes him stand apart from all the previous prime ministers of Britain.

According to data, Rishi Sunak is the richest person in the UK House of Commons and has become the richest politician to ever be the Prime Minister and occupy the 10 Downing Street residence. Sunak and his family are the first-ever billionaire family to live in the official UK PM residence.

Rishi Sunak, who is the fifth Prime Minister of the UK in the last six years, has been under scrutiny in the past due to his vast wealth and his “elitist” background, especially due to his marriage to Akshata Murthy, who is the daughter of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy.

The combined wealth of Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy is estimated to be over billions, with the Infosys stake owned by Murthy valued at USD 715 million. Apart from the Infosys stake, the two also own lavish properties and luxury cars, contributing to their overall wealth.

Though the majority of the wealth of Rishi Sunak and his wife comes from the 0.93 percent stake in Infosys, the UK Prime Minister has also made a lot of money during his career as an investment banker in Goldman Sachs, and also through hedge funds.

Apart from this, Sunak and Murthy also own a lavish array of homes spread across the United Kingdom and California, US. The four homes that they own are estimated at over USD 18 million combined. Apart from the properties, the majority of the wealth of the couple is associated with Akshata Murthy.

Akshata Murthy owns stakes in multiple companies apart from Infosys, with the investment amounting to millions. Murthy has invested in companies such as Catamaran Ventures UK, Hallmarq, and Dara5, according to Forbes.

While he was the Finance Minister of Britain, it was believed that Rishi Sunak’s salary is around 151,646 pounds, making him the richest man in the House of Commons. He has also made his wealth by being a part of two highly-profitable hedge funds, before which he was a banker at Goldman Sachs.

With his appointment as the new UK Prime Minister, he is expected to get a pay raise from the Britain government. Sunak and Murthy’s net worth is also much higher than that of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s estimated £300-350m wealth.

