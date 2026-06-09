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After LPG price hike, govt slashes PM Ujjwala Yojana quota to 4 cylinders: Is fuel subsidy cushion collapsing?

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After LPG price hike, govt slashes PM Ujjwala Yojana quota to 4 cylinders: Is fuel subsidy cushion collapsing?

Trapped between a 100-day geopolitical blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and mounting losses for domestic Oil Marketing Companies, the Union government has slashed the annual PMUY subsidised cylinder quota from 9 down to just 4, while hiking the price of a domestic cylinder to Rs 942. Details here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

After LPG price hike, govt slashes PM Ujjwala Yojana quota to 4 cylinders: Is fuel subsidy cushion collapsing?
Narendra Modi launches the Ujjwala Yojana. (File Image.)
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Is the Union government under immense pressure to slash the fuel subsidies amid mounting losses of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs)? Has it decided to reduce the dependence of the OMCs by means other than increasing the prices of petrol and diesel? After all, how long can the government incur losses and help the masses? Is the BJP-led government a victim of its own populist policies? These questions surfaced once again after the centre slashed the number of subsidised cooking cylinders under the Pradhan Mantri  Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) to four.

PM Ujjwala Yojana

Launched in May 2016,  deposit-free LPG connections were given to adult women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households. The beneficiaries were initially allowed to take 12 subsidised cylinders; this quota was reduced to nine. Now, it has been further cut to four.  Later in May 2022, the government started giving a subsidy of Rs 200 per 14.2-kg LPG cylinder. This amount of money was credited directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts after every refill was purchased for up to 12 cylinders annually. The government increased the subsidy to Rs 300 in October 2023. A proportionate benefit was extended to 5-kg cylinders as well. The government increased the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 29 on Monday. The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in New Delhi has reached Rs 942. 

Govt Slashes Ujjwala Yojana Cylinders. (AI-generated infographic.)

The dilemma of the government can be understood by the fact that India is the world's third biggest consumer and importer of crude oil. About 90% of its crude requirement is imported, making it one of the most exposed economies to the vagaries of crude prices. As the US-Iran conflict has extended for more than 100 days, with the  Strait of Hormuz,  through which a fifth of global oil and gas flows, effectively blocked, the burden is on the government. 

LPG cylinder price hike 2026

Though the Union government and the Reserve Bank of India have announced many steps to improve the situation, analysts believe that the broader drag on economic growth, inflation and government finances is set ​to increase so long as oil prices remain elevated. The government-controlled OMCs lose Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore. On the other hand, the Union government has provided a subsidy of Rs 52,000 crore since 2022.

India consumes 195 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and almost 60% of this passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar, Oman, and the UAE are the main sources of the India-bound LNG vessels. India consumed about 31.32 million tonnes of LPG in FY25-FY26, up from 21.61 million tonnes in 2016-17. Its daily use is about 80,000 tonnes per day. About 85-90% of imports come from countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz.  

India fuel subsidy burden

In a nutshell, about 40% to 50% of the crude oil, 55% to 60% of the LNG, and about 80% to 85% of the LPG India imports flow through the Strait of Hormuz. The ships with crude oil, gas, and LPG on them heading to India generally originate at the coasts of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Iraq and take berths at the ports of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. After the Strait of Hormuz was blocked following the US-Iran war, about half of India’s oil supply was stranded at the strait, causing an acute shortage of LNG and LPG in Indian markets. 

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