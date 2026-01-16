BMC Elections 2026: Why did Uddhav–Raj Thackeray alliance falter? Did identity politics fail? How can they woo 'Maratha Manoos' now?

The looming defeat in Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 has exposed cracks in the Uddhav–Raj Thackeray alliance, raising questions about identity politics and strategy.

With an imminent defeat in the Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 looming large, the future of the alliance of the parties led by Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray seems to be uncertain. Though the two chieftains of the "Maratha Manoos" politics joined hands after years of separation, it appears that they have failed to reach out to the people, or the masses have not accepted them the way they thought the people would. The shocking setback received just after the forging of the alliance is sure to cast its long shadow on the politics of Maharashtra. Though it cannot be said that the alliance would collapse after the results, it is sure that the early hiccups are not good for the cousins, their parties, and their followers and workers.

BMC Elections 2026

After getting setbacks in their respective political spheres and being relegated to the sidelines of Maharashtra politics, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s MNS joined hands after about 20 years of separation and working against each other. They hoped to consolidate their traditional Marathi base, expand it further, and revive the Thackeray brand of Mumbai politics. However, the Mumbai BMC Election results show that the reunion proved symbolic with no expected concrete results. It seems that the "Marathi Manoos" have not responded strongly to this narrative.

(Will Shiv Sena UBT and MNS come out of shadow of identity politics?0

The election campaign led by Uddhava Thackeray and Raj Thackeray was based on "Marathi manoos" identity and legacy issues. However, they did not attack the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance on the issues of water, roads, infrastructure, knowing it well that the record of the local authorities in this regard has not been exemplary. There was enough to attack the rivals on the issues that mattered more to actual voters; however, the Thackeray brothers chose to harp on the identity politics. The writing on the wall became apparent in last year's BEST Workers’ Credit Society election. It was clear that the combined Thackeray brand was struggling to mobilise support at the grassroots and they could not win even a single seat in that contest.

Marathi Manoos politics

After ignoring the issues that mattered most to the masses, the alliance of Thackerays also committed the mistake of forging a strong, broad opposition bloc. They did not hold serious and fruitful talks to bring on board the other political parties like the NCP and the Congress. Consequently, their support base was limited and did not attract all sections of society. As they did not pay attention to seat sharing and ignored the alliance dynamics, the campaign was disjointed and reactive compared with the well-oiled and better-organised Mahayuti electoral machine.

Consequently, Uddhav Thackeray’s faction has suffered a significant decline since the split with Eknath Shinde in 2022, and its key leaders left the sinking boat amid weakened organisational strength compared to. Similarly, Raj Thackeray’s MNS also has limited recent electoral success, which dampened the alliance’s overall momentum.

(Bal Thackeray was the pioneer of Maratha Manoos politics.)

What is next for Thackerays?

It will be a little bit difficult for the Thackeray brothers to come out of the shock they have received. However, they may acknowledge defeat in the BMC Election and shift focus to damage control. They may choose to portray the results as reflective of broader systemic advantages enjoyed by the ruling coalition rather than a rejection of their identity message. However, after the dust settles and the two cousins come out of the shock and sit for introspection, they should think about the ways of broadening their alliance beyond Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS and expand it to include other opposition forces in future polls (e.g., Congress, NCP, VBA). Of course, the talks have been complicated by seat-sharing disputes; they will have to huddle and find an amicable solution.