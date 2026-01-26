UAE pulls out of key Pakistan airport deal: What does this mean for India?

The reported decision comes after the UAE President Sheikh Al Nahyan's brief visit to New Delhi earlier this month -- a trip that made headlines and which may have indirectly disadvantaged Pakistan. Here's more on this.

In a major setback for Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly abandoned its proposal to operate the Islamabad international airport -- a deal that had been in discussion since August last year. The Pakistani daily Express Tribune cited sources as saying that the plan appeared to have fallen through as the UAE did not identify a local partner to whom operations could be outsourced. The reported decision comes after UAE President Sheikh Al Nahyan's brief visit to New Delhi earlier this month -- a trip that made headlines and which may have indirectly disadvantaged Pakistan.

Souring UAE-Saudi relations

The timing of the move coincides with deteriorating ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Once among the closest allies in the Gulf region, Saudi and UAE and presently engaged in a rare public conflict over support for rival factions in Yemen. At the same time, Pakistan has signed a defence deal with Saudi and is seeking to set up what has been described as an "Islamic NATO" alongside Saudi and Turkey. Amid changing geopolitical scenarios, the UAE seems to have taken a different route by finalising new defence agreements with India. Hence, Saudi seems to be moving closer to Pakistan while the UAE has pivoted towards its neighbour India.

Deteriorating Pak-UAE ties

Decades back, the UAE was one of Pakistan's largest trading partners and a major source of remittances. The Muslim-majority countries also cooperated in a range of key sectors including defence and energy. But the relationship has soured over time due to safety issues, licensing disputes, and Pakistan's aging infrastructure. The UAE notably has proven record in managing airports in difficult environments, including in Afghanistan. This means that its decision to back out of the Islamabad airport project highlights a massive loss of confidence.

India, UAE move closer

Besides, the UAE's relations with India seem to be rapidly going uphill. After his visit to New Delhi, the UAE's leader approved the release of hundreds of Indian prisoners -- a move widely seen as a strong gesture of goodwill towards New Delhi. During the brief visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed UAE's Al Nahyan at the airport and the two reviewed the entire range of bilateral cooperation.