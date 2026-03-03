Turmoil in Middle East: Multiple ramifications for India

On February 28, 2026, the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The attacks came a day after indirect talks between the US and Iran concluded at Geneva. Significantly, Oman, which was mediating between the US and Iran, had said that these talks were productive. There were indicators that Trump would go ahead with strikes, given the US military buildup in the region, but commentators were of the view that the US would go ahead with another round of negotiations.

On February 28, 2026, the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The attacks came a day after indirect talks between the US and Iran concluded at Geneva. Significantly, Oman, which was mediating between the US and Iran, had said that these talks were productive. There were indicators that Trump would go ahead with strikes, given the US military buildup in the region, but commentators were of the view that the US would go ahead with another round of negotiations.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Aragchi, condemned the attack saying:‘Netanyahu and Trump's war on Iran is wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate. Trump has turned 'America First' into 'Israel First'—which always means 'America Last'’

Killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei – 86 -- along with his daughter, grandchild, son-in-law and daughter-in-law were killed in US attacks. Iran’s state TV, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), announced his death. A council comprising President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei and a senior cleric from the Guardian Council, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, will be part of Iran’s Leadership Council, which is an interim leadership arrangement until a successor is found to Ali Khamenei.

Iranian Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour and five other military commanders were also killed in the strikes. Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadejinad was also reported dead in the attacks.

Apart from Tehran, other cities which were hit in Iran were Isfahan, Tabriz, Kermanshah, and Qom. Several countries, including Russia and China, have criticised the US for beginning this conflict.

During the State of the Union Address a few days earlier on February 26, 2026, Trump had said.

‘.I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror - which they are by far - to have a nuclear weapon’

Civilian casualties in Iran

These attacks were dubbed as “Operation Epic Fury” by the Trump Administration and Operation Lion Roar by Israel. Apart from the home of religious leader Ali Khamenei several other locations in Iran were targeted including a strike at a girls' school in Minab, a city in Hormozgan province which resulted in the deaths of 148 students. Over 200 Iranian casualties have been reported so far in the current conflict. On Monday, March 2, 20,26 strikes on Iran continued, and three people were reported dead in Sanandaj – a western Iranian city.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes

Iran, in retaliation, struck at US military bases on February 28, 2026, in the Middle East, including Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Al Salem base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates and the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, Bahrain.

On February 28 2026 An explosion was also reported from the Palm Jumeirah area and several other sites in Dubai. An Iranian drone also hit Kuwait’s main airport, causing injuries to workers at Terminal 1 of the airport. Iranian military strikes also targeted Tel Aviv on February 28, 202;, several were injured while one was reported dead after a residential bloc was hit.

Iran’s continued strikes on Israel, the UAE and other countries

On March 1, 2026, Iran continued to targetthe UAE and other Gulf countries – blasts were reported from Doha and Manama (Bahrain). Over 50 people have been injured in Israeli strikes on the UAE -- while the death toll has gone up to three – and 16 people were reported to have been injured in Iranian strikes on Doha. The geographical scope of the war is continuing to expand. Iran also struck a British military air base in Cyprus. On Monday, March 2 202,6 Hezbollah launched a rocket and drone attack on Israel, while Israel retaliated by striking Beirut. According to estimates, 31 people were killed and 149 were wounded in the Israeli strikes.

On Sunday, March 1 2026, US President Donald Trump said that he was prepared for talks with Iran, though the US President also said that the current conflict would go on for 4-5 weeks. While the US has acknowledged the killing of three US service members, there could be many more casualties.

On March 2, 2026, explosions were heard in Jerusalem and several Gulf cities. Iranian drones also hit the Saudi Aramco Oil refinery. Iran’s Security Chief Arif Larijani said Iran will not negotiate with the United States.

All Gulf countries, along with Iran, Israel and Syria, closed their airspace while the airspace of Lebanon and Jordan was open for limited activity. These closures have resulted in disruptions and several passengers being stranded.



Ramifications of the conflict

Apart from the loss of lives and economic damage, this conflict has once again resulted in a deterioration of ties between Iran and the Gulf countries. While there has been distrust between GCC countries – especiallythe UAE and Saudi Arabia – and Iran in recent years, ties had begun to improve. While Bahrain, which has been attacked by Ira,n is Shia-majorityty ruled by a Sunni ruler, this conflict has once again brought to the fore the Shia-Sunni dimension. Countries like the UAE, which have emerged as important hubs due to their economic potential, location and the fact that they have been insulated from conflict, are likely to face setbacks at least in the short run.

Impact on India

The US-Iran conflict began two days after PM Modi embarked upon a two-day visit to Israel (February 25th and February 26, 2026).

India, on its part, issued an advisory to Indian citizens in the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Iran

India will be impacted in more than one way if this conflict continues. First, more than half of India’s crude oil imports pass through the Straits of Hormuz, a waterway located between

the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Brent Crude oil prices have already risen to nearly 80$ per barrel (if conflict continues and closure of the Straits of Hormuz continues, then crude prices could rise further). While India will look at alternative oil sources and supply routes, if the conflict continues, there is likely to be a rise in petrol and diesel prices. The closure ofthe Straits of Hormuz will impact India’s non-oil exports to the Gulf. Some of the biggest markets for Indian Basmati are in the Middle East – they include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, the UAE and Yemen – rice exports are thus likely to be hit due to the current turmoil. India’s stock market witnessed a significant drop on Monday, with not just stocks of oil companies, but also sectors impacted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and having exposure to the Middle East slipping.

Second, India has a large expat population in the Gulf – there are an estimated 9 million Indians in the region. PM Modi has spoken to the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. In both conversations, Modi pitched for “de-escalation” and the safety of civilians.

Third, as mentioned, several Indian air carriers have suspended their flights since countries in the Middle East have shut their airspace. This has impacted flights not just from India to the Middle East, but to Western nations as well.

Conclusion

The tensions in the Middle East, as well as in South Asia, have broad global geopolitical and economic ramifications – especially in terms of oil prices. As mentioned earlier, it has resulted in significant changes in the geopolitics of the Middle East with ties between Gulf nations, other than Oman, and Iran once again witnessing a downward slope. India’s priority is likely to be ensuring the stability of Indian Expats and dealing with the disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. It clearly has its task cut out. While giving precedence to its interests, India should firmly pitch for peace in the region.



