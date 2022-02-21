Truth Social is Donald Trump's own social media: What we know so far

More than a year after he was banned by Twitter and Facebook, former United States President Donald Trump is returning to social media with the launch of his new venture, Truth Social in Apple's App Store on Monday. Truth Social is planning a gradual rollout this week and should be 'fully operational' by late March.

Donald Trump has described Truth Social as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, all of which banned him following the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021. The former President was accused of inciting his followers to use force in a bid to overturn the result of the US Presidential Election 2020.

Before being banned by Twitter, Donald Trump had some 89 million followers on the microblogging site. On Sunday, the App Store was allowing visitors to pre-order Truth Social starting Monday. The group reportedly has a USD 1.25 billion treasure chest.

What we know so far

Trump's first post on Truth Social read, "Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!"

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik posted a screen grab of her message on Truth Beta.

In this test version of the new site she wrote, "I'm so excited to be on TRUTH!"

Donald Trump Jr celebrated this on Twitter, posting, "Time for some Truth!!!"

How does Truth Social work?

Truth Social is the first project to be announced by the Trump Media and Technology Group.

This new company also plans to launch a subscription-based video-on-demand service.

According to the company, this service will offer what it calls 'non-woke' programming.

Truth Social app's developers have said that the platform will follow a 'Big Tent' approach.

Like an outdoor wedding tent, there will be combination of multiple families from all over the US and the world.

The posts will be known as 'truths'. It looks similar to tweets, with buttons underneath to reply, share and like.

The app allows users to follow other people like in Twitter and also trending topics.

The platform will encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Trump has claimed that the platform will present a real alternative to the social networks.

When will the app be released?

The Beta version of the app was released in December last year, with a few people granted early access.

The app was meant to be released on February 21, the US Presidents Day, but its launch was pushed to March.

Presently, the app is not available on the App Store in India. It is unsure whether it will be limited to US only.

NFTs for sale

Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Monday plan to offer for sale 10,000 NFTs.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be illustrating key moments in the Trump presidency.

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are certified digital images that can be bought and sold.