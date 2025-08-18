'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting: Why is major breakthrough unlikely? Will EU, NATO put hurdles in Russia-Ukraine Deal?

Although too much expectation has been placed on the proposed Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, there will be many more players pulling the strings from behind the scenes when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets his US counterpart, Donald Trump. Why is a major breakthrough most unlikely?

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 01:04 PM IST

Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting: Why is major breakthrough unlikely? Will EU, NATO put hurdles in Russia-Ukraine Deal?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with US counterpart Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the White House. (File Image)

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Monday, he will be flanked by the European leaders, who have supplied arms and ammunition to Kyiv and opposed a ceasefire so far. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join Zelenskyy and Trump at the negotiation table. Will these leaders help Ukraine reach a point where Russia could be invited to join for peace agreement talks, or will they prove to be a unified, strong stumbling block, convincing Zelenskyy to ask for more sanctions and punitive actions on Moscow instead? 

US, EU troops in Ukraine?

The European leaders indicated Sunday that they might offer a security guarantee to Ukraine so that Russia does not invade it again. However, earlier, they talked of deploying their troops in Ukraine, to which Russia objected strongly. US Secretary of State Marko Rubio also said that Washington could offer a security guarantee to Kyiv. Zelenskyy welcomed the decision by Washington to offer security guarantees to Ukraine. He wrote a social media platform, "Security guarantees, as a result of our joint work, must be very practical, delivering protection on land, in the air, and at sea, and must be developed with Europe’s participation." However, he did not say whether he would ask the troops to be stationed on his soil. In his inaugural speech, Donald Trump declared that the US troops would not be sent to defend the boundaries of other countries. 

 

Ukraine-Russia swap of territories?

The second most contentious point is what Donald Trump has said about the "swap of territories". Russia has offered to withdraw troops from the vicinity of Kharkiv and Sumi in exchange for Ukraine's recognition of the areas Moscow has partially captured- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Backed by the EU leaders, Zelenskyy has already rejected it. 

Will Ukraine get NATO membership?

The third and most thorny point is the membership of NATO. Hours before the meeting, Donald Trump posted on social media that there was "no going into NATO" for Ukraine and "no getting back" of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. However, backed by the EU leaders, Zelenskyy insists on joining the North Atlantic Treaty organisation. Analysts believe that any breakthrough is unlikely with the EU and NATO standing behind Zelenskyy, who has adopted a hostile approach to a ceasefire or peace agreement.

