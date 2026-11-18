As Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping will shortly meet in Shenzhen, India is watching the development with keen interest. Explained here.

US President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, on the sidelines of the APEC Summit. The meeting will be held at a time when the world's geopolitics is undergoing a churn; Washington has extended its hand of friendship to arch-rival Russia, and China is asserting itself in world politics with its economic muscle, emerging technologies like AI, and massive deposits of rare earth minerals, which are considered the new crude oil.

Trump-Putin-Xi meeting and India

India was not invited to the table, which was reserved for only three heads of state. However, the stakes for India are higher than for anyone else, as it has unique relations with all three players. Besides, these three countries have the greatest influence over India's strategic, economic, and diplomatic interests. If Donald Trump and Xi Jinping reach a consensus on the issues of trade, tariffs, and rare earths, it could impact India, which has an unresolved border dispute and a widening trade deficit with Beijing. A US-China bonhomie can impact New Delhi in the following ways:

If the US becomes less confrontational towards China, India may become less important, as Washington may put the progress of the Quadrilateral Strategic Dialogues (Quad) on the back burner, at least temporarily.

A China-US bonhomie could allow Beijing more room for diplomatic manoeuvre, pushing New Delhi into a corner.

China-US understanding can influence the balance of power and geopolitical ground realities in Asia.

India-Russia Ties

India has had traditional, time-tested friendly relations with Russia since the Soviet Era and the Cold War, when New Delhi leaned toward Moscow while trying to remain neutral. Russia remains the biggest source of arms and ammunition for India. However, this dependence has declined, and both countries have shifted priorities while maintaining cordial ties. A US-Russia understanding may impact India in the following ways:

Donald Trump imposed a punitive tariff of 25% on India for buying Russian oil. After increasing the tariffs to 100%, he rolled it back to 18% ahead of the midterm elections. If the US president lifts the economic sanctions imposed on Russia years ago, it would benefit India.

Russian defence companies would be allowed to do international business, and they may set up manufacturing bases in India, bringing investment and technology and creating jobs.

Trump has asked India to buy more defence equipment to narrow the trade deficit; an improvement in its ties with Russia may help India do business with Moscow more easily and openly.

Russia-Ukraine War

The main objective of the meeting between the US, Russia and China is to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, though President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been invited. If the three sides succeed in convincing Ukraine to bury the hatchet, crude prices are likely to fall, directly helping India cut its fuel bill as it imports 88% of its requirements.

With the end of the war, Ukraine, the largest grain exporter, will be able to sell food to the world, including India.

It could also end the international sanctions regime; Russia may be allowed to join international trade, bringing much relief to India.

India could find a new market for its drones, surveillance equipment, and other related hardware.

US-Russia-China nuclear deal

The last US-Russia agreement to reduce strategic arms, the START, expired in February, 2026. Donald Trump wants China to reduce its nuclear arsenal or at least stop the production of nuclear weapons for now. However, China is unlikely to accept it for its own logical reasons. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia has 5,177 nuclear weapons, the US has 5,459, and China has 600. Xi Jinping will not accept any deal to cut the nuclear arsenal.

India has 180, and its arch-rival Pakistan has 170 nuclear weapons. When India carried out its second nuclear test, Defence Minister George Fernandes said that it was aimed at China, as India was scared of Beijing. China reacted strongly. Any possibility of a reduction in the Chinese nuclear arsenal should be viewed from this perspective. India can not think of stopping its nuclear programme under these conditions.

Trade may be the most important issue between the US and China, and India may be affected most. In an attempt to reduce the pressure on the US economy, Donald Trump may strike a deal with China or reach an understanding, and it may impact India the most. According to data of the Ministry of Commerce, the bilateral trade between India and China reached $155.6 billion in 2025. It widened further, and the deficit widened to a record $83 billion in just the first seven months of the current financial year. It is projected to hit $150 billion by the end of the fiscal year 2027.

If the US and China allow concessions to each other, India may have to face increased competition, and its exports to the US and EU countries may come down, further increasing the gap. India may lose business in solar panels, electronics, green hydrogen, and other products.