What may happen and how India will be impacted when US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sit together in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC Summit? Explained.

Soon after arriving in Shenzhen, US President Donald Trump reached out to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, heaped praise on him, and called the Washington-Beijing ties a "great one." Analysts and experts in geopolitics must have smiled over what he said. This was the man who launched a tariff war against China, imposing unrealistic tariffs that skyrocketed to 245% and banning certain items outright. Now, just before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, he has praised the arch-enemy.

Trump Xi Putin meeting

As the elephant is already in the room, the US policymakers have no choice but to go for a tango with the dragon. The three leaders will meet to find ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war. As Moscow has incurred irreparable losses in men and money, Putin wants to come out of the crisis with his prestige and the dream of "great Russia" intact. After continuously supplying arms and ammunition for four years, Trump wants to pull the plug and focus on his domestic issues and emphasise America First and Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogans.

The meeting will be held at a time when China is poised to emerge as another pole of world politics and a force that can challenge the US hegemony. After establishing its economy, Beijing wants to take a lead in diplomacy and see eye to eye with Washington in defence. The Trump-Xi-Putin meeting suits China's ambition of being seen as an indispensable partner in global politics and emerging geopolitics. Xi Jinping has latched onto the opportunity as he wants to use this meeting to make his presence felt in world diplomacy.

(Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not invited to Shenzhen talks.)

Ukraine war peace talks

However, it is ironic that Ukraine has not been invited to the meeting, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can not be seen near the place of the meeting. The irony also lies in the fact that Xi Jinping would host the meeting. He earlier said that all the stakeholders, including Ukraine and the European Union, should participate in any talks aimed at resolving the conflict. It also became clear last month when, after meeting the Chinese president, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that he did not think that the US and Russia would discuss the Ukraine issue in Shenzhen.

(China was not invited to the Yalta Conference, held after World War II.)

Earlier in October, Zelenskyy, talking to Ukraine’s state news agency, Ukrinform, expressed his reservations about such a meeting. He said, "I really don’t want this to be ‘Yalta 2, 3, 4’ when there is a redistribution of influence." It may be recalled that leaders of the US, the Soviet Union, and the UK met in the Ukrainian city of Yalta in 1945 and agreed upon a deal on China, though Beijing was not invited to the meeting. Now, China wants to do a similar thing; it is ready to provide Russia with a platform to reach a deal on Ukraine without the involvement of Ukraine.

APEC Summit: Nuclear Disarmament

The second issue to be discussed in the Chinese city may also impact India. It is the issue of reducing the world's nuclear arsenal. A seasoned and clever statesman, Donald Trump wants this opportunity to put pressure on China to cut down its nuclear arsenal. He must have been waiting for the opportunity since February 5, 2025, when the last US-Russia agreement to reduce strategic arms, the START, expired. Donald Trump wants China to reduce its nuclear arsenal or at least stop the production of nuclear weapons for now.

Analysts believe that China will not accept it for its own logical reasons. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has said in its latest report that Moscow has 5,177 nuclear weapons, the US has 5,459, and China has 600. Beijing will not accept any deal to cut its nuclear arsenal at this juncture when it has to assert itself in world politics.

(India carried out its nuclear test in Pokhran.)

India Nuclear Weapons

How may it impact India? According to SIPRI, New Delhi has 180, and its arch-rival Pakistan has 170 nuclear weapons. However, both the US and China have their own reasons to put pressure on India. When India carried out its second nuclear test, Defence Minister George Fernandes had said that Indian nukes were aimed at China, as India was scared of Beijing. China reacted strongly. Any possibility of a reduction in the Chinese nuclear arsenal should be viewed from this perspective. India can not think of stopping its nuclear programme under these conditions.

Washington too wants India to reduce its nuclear arsenal as suits its declared policy of denuclearisation. The second reason is that India has not yet signed the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT). Washington has been asking New Delhi to sign it along with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. Adopted in September 1996, the CTBT calls for a ban on all nuclear weapon test explosions and any other nuclear explosions worldwide, for both military and civilian purposes. It is not yet formally in force.