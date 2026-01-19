Has Donald Trump raised Greenland issue because he did not get Nobel Peace Prize? What has he told Norwegian PM?

US President Donald Trump through his letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has clarified his position on the Western European politics and diplomacy as he announced that he “no longer feels an “obligation to think purely of peace” after not receiving the Nobel Prize.

US President Donald Trump has clarified that he “no longer feels an “obligation to think purely of peace” after not receiving the Nobel Prize from the Norwegian Nobel Committee. He made the statement in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre while also explaining the need for the United States to take control of Greenland.

“Considering your Country decided not ‌to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” Trump wrote in the letter.

How is Trump’s statement crucial?

According to media reports, Donald Trump has shown dissatisfaction over not receiving the Nobel Prize for peace as he was expecting it for a long time and has time and again emmphasised brokering peace between several warring factions, including India and Pakistan in May 2025. His statement to the Norway PM becomes crucial in the current context wherein his long-time demand for control over Greenland and has now strengthened into threat to impose a 10% tariff on eight EU members over the issue.

The US President’s demand for acquiring Greenland grew especially after capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on January 3, 2026, through a military operation. This has created panic and potentially destabilised the European military alliance, NATO and now Donald Trump’s remark of “no obligation for peace” becomes a serious concern for Norway, who is a NATO member along with the US and Greenland.

Further in his letter, Trump questioned Denmark’s ability to protect Greenland in case of a Russian or Chinese attack and its ownership right. He said, “Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.”

Boasting power and strength to aid a powerful Western military alliance like NATO, Trump asserted, “I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States.” He added, “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

Trump’s statement shows a significant shift from the policy of restraint, deterrence, and diplomacy to hard power, coercion, and military leverage. It also suggests that de-escalation may no longer be the default US position.

In the context of Norway, it becomes more concerning as Norway sits at the intersection of: NATO’s northern flank, the Arctic, and Russia’s strategic submarine and missile routes

How is Norway connected with the US?

Norway is not just a NATO member but also crucial for the US, as it:

-Borders Russia and located near Russia’s Northern Fleet and Arctic nuclear routes

-Has control over the North Atlantic and Arctic sea lanes

-Is a frontline military partner in the north.

Norway is militarily linked with the US as, even though a NATO member, it does not rely on the EU for defence but on America for its: military power, nuclear deterrence, and US-led NATO command structures. With this, the European nation’s security is directly linked to Washington.

Norway also offers:

-Access to the Arctic and North Atlantic

-Surveillance and containment of Russia’s Northern Fleet

-US Marines and equipment being deployed there as Norway is outside the EU but inside the Western security system, it occupies a unique grey zone:

-Economically aligned with Europe

-Politically sovereign