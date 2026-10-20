Trump puts pause on tariffs on India for purchase of Russian oil

This waiver was provided in national interest. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while referring to India said that while it had significantly diversified its energy portfolio, it was buying significant amounts of oil from Russia. He also said that it was “hard to pivot from one day to the next”.

On October 16, US President Donald Trump gave a sixty-day relief to India regarding purchase of Russian oil. In an executive order the US President said:

“I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act. I have submitted to Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interest of the United States,”.

This waiver was provided in national interest. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while referring to India said that while it had significantly diversified its energy portfolio, it was buying significant amounts of oil from Russia. He also said that it was “hard to pivot from one day to the next”. Rubio also said that India was an important “ally” and “partner” of the US so the latter needed time to study the consequences of the same.

US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent said that US has repeatedly asked European allies to impose secondary sanctions on China and India for buying Russian oil, but they have not responded. In such a situation, he said, “why should the US bear the burden?”

Marco Rubio’s India tour

Rubio’s remarks came before embarking upon a five-day tour (October 17-22) during which he will visit India (October 20-22). Rubio will not be visiting New Delhi and instead is visiting Mumbai and Jamnagar (October 21). In Mumbai, Rubio will be meeting External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and business leaders. In Jamnagar, the US Secretary of State will visit Reliance Industries' oil refining complex and hold a meeting with the Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Rubio’s visit to Jamnagar clearly highlights the growing importance of energy cooperation in the India-US relationship.

India-China ties and trade imbalance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an interaction, on October 18, on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF meeting) in Bangkok said that India's trade deficit with China was "exponentially" growing and that trade barriers were a major obstacle to further movement in bilateral relations. A spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry, Foreign Mao Ning said that China was “.. willing to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side, address each other's economic and trade concerns in a balanced manner,..”

Sitharaman's remarks come days after S Jaishankar said that while India was looking at economic ties with China and would not necessarily hyphenate it with the border dispute between both countries. He did say that progress on the border issue was an essential prerequisite for the relationship to progress. Jaishankar had also flagged the growing trade imbalance between both countries. While speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on October 13, Jaishankar while referring to the trade imbalance vis-à-vis China and the lack of market access said:

“The tilt is extremely one-sided, and in many sectors where we have done well with the rest of the world, we have not had market access; we have not had a successful business operation for that sector in China,"

Singapore Deputy CM and Tamil Nadu CM inaugurate data centre in Chennai

Sigapore Deputy PM, Gan Kim Yong and Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay unveiled Capita Land's first data centre in Chennai

In a post on X, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong said, “Singapore Deputy PM Gan Kim Yong, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay unveil CapitaLand’s first data centre in Chennai”..

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also held talks with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister for strengthening economic relations between Singapore and Tamil Nadu.

On October 5, Vijay had met with Singapore’s High Commissioner to India. The latter had highlighted close economic and cultural linkages between the Southern Indian state and the South-East Asian nation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Trump administration’s decision to waive the tariffs against India for purchase of Russian oil will provide temporary relief. Marco Rubio’s remarks pertaining to the waiver provided to India and his India visit comes at an important time in the context of India-US ties. In the past two years, important steps have been taken by India and China toward improvement of ties. PM Modi’s visit to China in connection with the SCO Summit in 2025 and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s India visit for the BRICS Summit highlight the importance leaderships of both countries are giving towards improving relations. The differences over the border issue and India’s trade imbalance with China are likely to act as major impediments to normalisation of relations.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)