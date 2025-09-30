Trump praises Pakistan for backing Gaza Peace Plan amid Israel-Hamas war, why did he ignore India?

US President Donald Trump praised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir for backing his Gaza peace plan from the beginning. The remarks highlight a thaw in US-Pakistan ties, following rare earth mineral deals and joint efforts in the Middle East.

Praising Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country's army chief Asim Munir, US President Donald Trump said that Islamabad has been supporting his Gaza plan from the very beginning. With this, the question that has cropped up is whether Pakistan has been supporting the US from the beginning of the present crisis about the Palestine question and the consequent war in the Gaza Strip?

Immediately after Trump announced that Israel had accepted his 20-point Gaza Peace plan, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt issued a joint statement welcoming Trump's "leadership" and his "sincere efforts" to end the war in Gaza. Donald Trump said, "I want to thank the leaders of many Arab and Muslim nations for their tremendous support in developing the proposal... My meetings and dialogue with Saudi Arabia, the Emir of Qatar, the UAE, the King of Jordan, President Erdogan of Turkey, and the President of Indonesia—we were together."

Pakistan-US bonhomie

This is not the first time Trump has praised Pakistan while his aides have slammed India almost daily on the issue of tariffs, the purchase of Russian oil, and many other economic issues. The high praise for Pakistani leaders followed Trump's meeting with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir in the Oval Office last Thursday. Since Trump returned to the White House in January, Pakistan-US relations have undergone a significant thaw. The US signed an agreement last month, and Pakistan agreed to supply critical minerals and rare earth elements to the US. The US will invest $500m in Pakistan for the exploration and extraction of rare earth minerals. This followed Trump's July pledge to work with Pakistan to develop its "massive oil reserves."P

Does Pakistan support genocide in Gaza City?

However, it is not clear if the Islamic nation supported the incidents of October 7, 2023. Palestinian militant outfit Hamas attacked Israel, fired hundreds of missiles at its military and civilian targets, killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians and kidnapped 250 people, including women and children. Israel began bombing Gaza City, and the war has been going on and more than 65,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed. The US and many other countries have condemned the incident. However, other countries have also condemned the Israeli attack on civilians, its genocide in Gaza City and the man-made famine. Washington has vehemently backed the Jewish nation. Does Pakistan support it?

PM Modi backs Gaza plan

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan for ending the two-year-old Israel-Gaza conflict. PM Modi said that Trump's plan provides a pathway to "long-term and sustainable peace" for the Palestinian and Israeli people. However, the US president is silent on this. What does it mean?