Trump and Xi extend trade truce until January 10: Major tariff cuts on $30B in goods- how may it impact India?

The US and China have agreed to extend their trade truce by two months; this will allow tariff concessions on goods worth $30 billion from each country. How may it impact India?

In a major development, US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to extend the trade truce by two months. Talking to Fox News, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant has confirmed the extension of the truce, allowing major concessions in trade and tariffs. He said that the agreement would be extended until January 10, 2027, "to give us more time to see what we can do on the economic front."

Trump-Xi trade truce

However, the Chinese officials have not yet confirmed the extension of the trade truce. In a statement, Xi urged China and the US to focus on cooperation. He also said that he was looking forward to in-depth exchanges with his US counterpart.

Confirming his meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Sunday, Scott Bessant said that the two sides were working to slash further tariffs on imports of goods worth $30 billion from each country. He also said that the countries would probably also make announcements relating to financial services and agricultural purchases.

US-China Trade Truce

Analysts believe that the deal has been extended, keeping in mind the mid-term elections scheduled for November 3 and the Group-20 summit in Miami on December 14-15. It will also coincide with the annual meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee in Beijing from October 26 to 29 and the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Shenzhen, on November 18 and 19. Trump and Xi Jinping are most likely to meet in Shenzhen and Miami and discuss all the issues thoroughly and reach to an agreement before the deadline of the truce ends on January 10.

Impact on India?

The two-month window is too small a period to have any far-reaching impact on India. However, the policymakers will concentrate on analysing whether the pause turns into a broader, longer-lasting economic understanding. If there is a permanent truce or the present truce is further extended for a considerable period of time, it may impact the China+1 policy that has benefited the Indian manufacturing sector by inviting more FDI. It may also boost Indian export growth.