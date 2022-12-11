Search icon
Indian Railways: What are round-shaped lids installed on roofs of trains? Know how they work

Train roof ventilators: These start working as the temperature of trains rise due to crowding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

Indian Railways: What are round-shaped lids installed on roofs of trains? (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Have ever thought about the round-shaped plates or lids on the roofs of trains and why these lids are installed? Let us tell you that these lids are of great use for passengers. These covers/lids on the bogies of the trains are called roof ventilators.

They exclude humidity or suffocation from the train coaches. Suffocation or humidity occurs due to crowding in the coach. To reduce them, roof ventilators are installed atop the coaches. Without them, it would be difficult for passengers to travel due to the humidity in the coaches. 

Why these ventilators are installed despite windows in trains?

The holes in the ceiling of some trains are small. The humidity inside the train goes outside only through these nets. You must be thinking that this humidity can also come out from the windows. But humidity is hot air, which always rises upwards as science says that cold air remains lighter than hot air.

How do they work?

When the crowd of passengers starts increasing, then the hot winds in the train become more dominant. At this time, this roof ventilator expels the hot air out of the way of the holes, due to which the temperature in the train is controlled.

