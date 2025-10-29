Trade, tariffs and rare earths: What to expect from Trump-Xi Busan meeting?

Is Salman Khan being paid Rs 150 crore for Bigg Boss 19? Producer Rishi Negi breaks silence: 'He is worth...'
EXPLAINER
US President Donald Trump meets China’s Xi Jinping in Busan amid renewed tariff tensions and rare earth export disputes at the APEC summit.
US President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the South Korean port city of Busan on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting. It will be the first meeting in Trump's second term of office and the second since 2019. Much water has flown down the Yangtze River since their last meeting. China has emerged as the second biggest economy in the world and stands on equal footing on the geopolitical pedestal. Washington is no longer the big brother who breathes down Beijing's neck. They are the biggest trading partners and the worst rivals in international trade. The two countries are not sworn enemies, but they are archrivals in a true sense. When they meet in the South Korean city, all eyes will be set on each move, handshake and blink of the two leaders. The world is watching them.
It was Donald Trump who launched the trade war against China by imposing a 35% tariff. Beijing retaliated, and the moves and counter-moves brought the US tariffs on Chinese goods to an incredible 245%. Back-channel talks were held, Trump dialed Jinping, and Washington rolled a bigger part. The US upped the ante in recent weeks by imposing rules that hit China’s access to its technology and targeted its shipping industry. Beijing retaliated by announcing a sweeping expansion of export controls on critical rare earth minerals. Consequently, the truce proved to be short-lived as the US president imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese products. The Busan talks will be held under this background.
At the time when Xi Jinping met Donald Trump, Beijing saw a US that aims to hinder its rise with tariffs, high-tech export controls, and political friction. It has come at a time when the Chinese economy has already slowed down. Analysts believe that Trump's skills at creating leverage may help him resolve the impasse and rekindle the US-China relations. On the other hand, Beijing has already developed its strategic dominance over the global rare earth supply chain. Secondly, it has diversified trade to become less dependent on the US market. It is also accelerating innovation that would allow it to wean off the US goods, like high-end semiconductors.
What is the way forward? It can be gauged by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's suggestion that Beijing would defer its controls on rare earths, while the US would pull back its 100% tariff threat and extend an earlier tariff truce. The CPC General Secretary has his own priorities carved out. Xi Jinping will be aiming to see the US reduce tariffs and roll back export controls. Analysts believe he may be willing to ease or defer China’s latest export controls on rare earths.