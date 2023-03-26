Tornado vs Cyclone: Which is more dangerous? Know cyclone, tornado prone areas in India

Which is more dangerous, cyclone or tornado? (Photo - Reuters)

A devastating tornado in the United States has left people in Mississippi towns without homes, with entire localities blown away due to the drastic windstorm in the areas. As many as 26 people have been reported dead in the state, according to authorities.

US President Joe Biden vowed to provide emergency support to all the people in Mississippi who have been hit by the natural calamity, as the authorities have cautioned that the number of casualties is expected to rise in the coming days.

The powerful storm that generated the tornado wreaked havoc in Mississippi, as the rain and thunderstorms accompanying the tornado left many without a home, as it tore through multiple towns in a matter of 24 hours.

Can such a tornado have a similar impact in India? Here is all you need to know about tornados vs cyclones, and all the prone areas in India.

Tornado vs Cyclone: Which is more dangerous?

A cyclone is defined as a huge and powerful storm, with a low-pressure area and high-speed areas surrounding it. A cyclone often causes windstorms and heavy rains, as well as thunderstorms. Cyclones are fairly common in some areas of India.

While a cyclone is a powerful storm, a tornado is a violent, twisted funnel of high-speed wind. It is formed when a funnel-like column of cold air sinks down from a story cloud. A tornado has a smaller diameter than a cyclone and covers a small area at one time.

While a tornado can uproot houses and is causing massive destruction in the US, it is known that cyclones and hurricanes are more dangerous and can cause significantly more damage than a tornado, due to their larger scale and size.

Cyclone, tornado-prone areas in India

The most cyclone and tornado-prone areas in India are those that lie in the coastal regions. The most vulnerable states in Union Territories to these natural calamities are Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal, Puducherry, and Gujarat.

