CID at Mamata Banerjee's residence: Was TMC leader ever arrested? Know about her journey from being 'Agni Kanya' to deserted politician

A team of West Bengal CID personnel has arrived at the Kalighat residence of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with an arrest warrant. This marks the most severe personal and political crisis for the 72-year-old "Agni Kanya," who has previously faced historic arrests in 1992 and 2006.

Ex-Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, is going through the worst phase of her political career and darkest time of her personal life. The 72-year-old woman, called Didi, stares at arrest. A team of Crime Investigation Department, or CID, personnel, armed with an arrest warrant, is at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata at the time of writing this news. The sleuths have arrived in connection with a probe into the alleged forged signature of MLAs nominating the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. It has been alleged that the list of MLAs, sent to West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, contains two forged signatures. However, Mamata Banerjee is not an MLA at present as she has lost to his nemesis Suvendu Adhikari at Kolkata's Bhabanipur constituency. Was the firebrand leader, called "Agni Kanya" ever arrested in her life?

Mamata Banerjee arrested at Writers' Building in 1992

Yes, Mamata Banerjee has been detained and arrested many times in her political career. Those were days when she was still the young Turk, a fiery opposition leader, taking on the Left Front government on sundry issues. Then, a Youth Congress leader, a young Mamata Banerjee, was arrested in December 1992 at the Writers Building, the State Secretariat, when she had brought a physically challenged girl to the office of Chief Minister Jyoti Basu. The girl was allegedly assaulted by CPI(M) cadres. As she tried to storm the chief minister's office, Kolkata Police arrested her, removed her from there and put her in detention. Political observers remember that Mamata Banerjee vowed to enter the Writers' Building only as the chief minister of the state.

(Mamta Banerjee with her supporters.)

Singur Movement: TMC supremo arrested in 2006

After Tata Motors signed an MoU with the West Bengal government under Buddhadev Bhattacharya and planned to set up the factory for the Nano car, Mamata Banerjee opposed it. She launched a massive movement against the land acquisition process. The movement turned violent and became one of the reasons for the ouster of the Left Front government. As Mamata Banerjee, not that young by that time, but a lady in her 50s, led a massive protest rally in September 2006, the West Bengal Police arrested her. She later went on a hunger strike that lasted for 26 days.

Much before these incidents, Mamata Banerjee led many protests as a leader of the Chhatra Parishad (West Bengal-based student wing of the Congress Party) in the 1980s and 1990s. She was detained and arrested for a shorter duration many times in those days. Mamata Banerjee made her presence felt in 1976 when Jai Prakash Narayan landed at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. She was there herself in front of the car carrying Jai Prakash Narayan. It is alleged she also danced on the roof of the car. Agni Kanya is facing arrest once again.