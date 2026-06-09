Can Mamata Banerjee Save TMC? 20 MPs set to break party, seek separate identity in Lok Sabha

TMC is staring at a Lok Sabha split as 20 MPs prepare a revolt against Mamata Banerjee, seek a separate identity in Parliament. Can Didi save the party? Explained here.

Though Mamata Banerjee is in a firefighting mode and still believes in re-emerging from the ashes as a phoenix, enough water has flown down the Ganges since the state assembly election. After getting a severe drubbing in the polls, the Trinamool Congress is in shambles, facing an existential crisis and trying to clutch whatever it can hold to save itself from the deluge that is adamant in wiping it out. After the split in the TMC legislative party in the West Bengal assembly, the party is staring at an imminent division in the Lok Sabha.

If reports are to be believed, 20 TMC MPs have formed a group and decided to announce soon their decision to split the parliamentary party and ask the speaker to arrange a separate sitting in the house. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is most likely to return to New Delhi on Tuesday and meet them. Those who are ready to jump off the sinking ship are:

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Shatabdi Roy Jagdish Chandra Burma Basunia Partha Bhowmik Protima Mondal Bapi Haldar Mala Roy Sudip Bandyopadhyay Prasun Banerjee June Malia Sharmila Sakar Asit Kumar Mal Mitali Bag Deepak Adhikari Dev Kalipada Soren Anup Chakrobarty Rachna Banerjee Yusuf Pathan Abu Taher Khan Sougata Roy

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee enjoys the support of only a handful of members in Lok Sabha. They include:

Mahua Maitra Abhishek Banerjee Sayoni Ghosh Kalyan Banerjee Kirti Azad Haji Islam Sajeda Ahmed Shatrughna Sinha

TMC MPs revolt: Ready for Lok Sabha split

It is most likely that on Tuesday itself, Birla meets them and accepts their request and makes the separate sitting arrangement when the next Parliament session begins. The rebels are most likely to claim that they are the real TMC and expel Mamata Banerjee and her close associates. It may look bizarre that the rebels throw out the person who founded the TMC and on whose name they have fought elections and got elected. It is also strange that the MPs with strong secular and liberal values support the ultra-rightist party, the BJP, known for its communal credentials. However, there have been many examples of the strange bedfellows joining hands in politics.

(TMC Lok Sabha Split. AI-generated infographic)

The gravity of the rot within the TMC can be gauged by the disappointment expressed by four-time MP Shatabdi Roy, who has been very close to Didi, who brought her to politics. The film actress of yesteryears told NDTV, "Didi badal gayi thi. She changed a lot in the past few years. I have an emotional connection with her, but what matters to me is the work, and hence I have taken this decision." Blaming Mamata Banerjee's inability to control corruption, she said, "There is a lot of corruption in the Trinamool. I was very disappointed to see the kind of corruption that was happening from a lower level to the higher level. My image is already clean."