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With 60 MLAs writing to speaker, is split in TMC inevitable? Why does BJP not want Mamata Banerjee's party to break?

Why does the BJP not want a split in the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress? With 60 MALS trying to meet the assembly speaker, the split is inevitable. However, it does not suit the interests of the BJP. Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 07:03 PM IST

With 60 MLAs writing to speaker, is split in TMC inevitable? Why does BJP not want Mamata Banerjee's party to break?
Mamata Banerjee, Leader, TMC. (File Image)
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Will Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress split, and a new "real" TMC emerge? Is it good for the ruling BJP? Will the saffron party encourage the split or admit some disgruntled TMC MLAs? Facing the existential crisis, the party that was formed by splitting the Congress in 1998, is staring at an imminent division. The fresh crisis unfolded on Sunday when only 20 out of the newly elected 80 MALs attended a meeting convened at the residence of the ex-chief minister. Those present at the Harish Mukherjee Road residence of Mamata Banerjee were not happy, though they chose not to raise their voices. However, the lady who built the TMC with her sweat and blood has lost control, command and the respect of the party members immediately after losing the polls. 

Trinamool Congress crisis, Mamata Banerjee rebellion

The squabble within the party surfaced after Mamata Banerjee's close confidante, Shobhan Chattopadhyay, was elected the Leader of Opposition in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Former CPI(M) member Ritabrata Banerjee, a vocal critic of Didi's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, was sidelined. Later, he alleged that the signatures of those not present in the meeting were found on the letter that was prepared to be sent to the speaker. The MLA from Uluberia East was supported by Sandip Saha, an MLA from Entally, as assembly constituency in Kolkata. 

(TMC Split Inevitable. AI-generated infographic.)

The rebels need 53 members, two-thirds of the 80 seats, that the TMC won in the elections. As many as 60 MLAs skipped the meeting that was attended by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. She said that those who want to leave the party are free to do so and expressed the hope that it would be better for the TMC if these opportunist leaders quit it. Former TMC leader and now a minister in the Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government, Tapas Roy, told journalists, "I will be happy if the TMC is split. The party will not exist, it will disappear."  

TMC MLAs revolt

If media reports are to be believed, a 60-member team of TMC MLAs, led by Ritabrato Banerjee, went to meet Speaker Rathindra Bose, who accompanied the chief minister to New Delhi. What will happen when he returns to the city and attends the house? West Bengal BJP President Shamik Bhattacharya has said that he would not allow the "Trinamoolisation" of the state party unit. He has indicated that not all the leaders leaving the TMC may be admitted into the party. 

(Ritabrato Banerjee, MAL, TMC.)

Analysts believe that the saffron party wants a disgruntled, divided and weak TMC, rather than a demolished party. It wants the TMC to remain the main opposition party in the state. There are reasons. First, the BJP knows the political strength and mass appeal of Mamata Banerjee, who is still the most popular leader. If the TMC is divided and Mamata Banerjee is portrayed as a "political martyr", it will give her a fillip to rise from the ashes like a phoenix and revive the party sooner than expected. 

West Bengal BJP's strategy

Secondly, the BJP wants the political space of the opposition to remain occupied by the TMC. It is not in its interest that the CPI(M) or the Congress replace the party. It is easier for them to fight the TMC rather than the CPI(M), a cadre-based party. Thirdly, the BJP wants Mamata Banerjee to remain busy in the politics of the state; it does not want her to focus on the opposition alliance of INDIA. Earlier, the former West Bengal chief minister said that she would work for the unity of the opposition coalition at the national level. She went to the extent of declaring that the BJP would be removed from the centre. 

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