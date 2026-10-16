The Small Army That Rattles Riyadh

The result is a force that trains like a regular army but moves like small, mobile raiding parties, striking and vanishing before a response can be organised.

Picture a retired Yemeni officer, a man who once drilled recruits under a national flag, now seated in a makeshift workshop teaching young fighters to wire the small computer that keeps a drone flying straight. That image, more than any missile, explains the puzzle troubling observers of the Saudi-Houthi war. The Houthis are vastly outgunned, yet despite repeated airstrikes their drones and missiles keep breaching Saudi defences and reaching Riyadh itself.

The secret begins with people, not hardware. When the Houthis rose to power, they did not discard the professionals of the old Yemeni state. They absorbed them. Former officers, intelligence officials, technicians and specialists were brought into the fold, and their expertise was married to the group's instinct for guerrilla warfare. The result is a force that trains like a regular army but moves like small, mobile raiding parties, striking and vanishing before a response can be organised. This is what soldiers mean by an asymmetric war: one side cannot match the other weapon for weapon, so it refuses to fight on the stronger side's terms and picks its own battlefield.

Iran deepened this knowledge. Reports describe Iranian officials running workshops where Houthi engineers learned to assemble complete systems themselves, from the small computers that steer the drones to GPS chips built to resist jamming. Jamming is simply electronic noise that drowns out the satellite signal a weapon uses to find its way; a chip that shrugs it off means the weapon still arrives where it was sent. Skills of this kind cannot be bombed out of existence, which is why Saudi airstrikes have failed to blunt the campaign.

Knowledge needs raw material, and here the Houthis built a supply chain drawn from several directions. The group did not start from zero; it took what already existed and then added outside parts and expertise. The foundation was laid in 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and large stretches of Yemen. With the capital came the Yemeni government's military bases and weapons depots, an inheritance of armoured vehicles, artillery, rocket launchers, ballistic missiles and even air-defence systems. That single windfall transformed a tribal movement into a conventional military power.

On top of that stockpile sits a network of outside help. Iran is the principal patron, supplying weapons and the critical technology behind them. Yet Iran is not alone. The United States alleges that Russia has been selling arms to the group, while China has provided components. Tehran reportedly nudged the Houthis towards Chinese suppliers for a practical reason: most drone parts used anywhere on earth are manufactured in China. Old inheritance, new patrons and global commerce together keep the pipeline flowing.

All of this feeds an arsenal that is modest in size but fearsome in quality. Experts estimate the Houthis hold between 100 and 200 long-range ballistic missiles and fewer than 1,000 drones. Such numbers would not trouble a major power on paper, but each weapon is chosen to hurt.

The missiles are the long-reach weapons, few in number but built to strike far. The most talked-about is one the Houthis call hypersonic, meaning it flies at least five times the speed of sound; at that pace, air-defence crews have seconds, not minutes, to react. Named the Palestine 2, it has a range of up to 2,000 kilometres and has been fired repeatedly at Israel. Its sophistication lies well beyond anything the Houthis could engineer alone, pointing almost certainly to Iranian origin. A second missile, the Hatem, likewise modelled on an Iranian design, carries a warhead weighing half a tonne, roughly the weight of a small car, across about 1,400 kilometres. A third, the Quds, is a cruise missile, which behaves less like a rocket and more like a small unmanned aircraft hugging the ground, flying so low that radar beams pass over it unnoticed.

The drones are the cheaper, more numerous tools, sent in waves to overwhelm defenders. The two best known, the Samad and the Qasef, are suicide drones, built to dive into a target and explode rather than return home, and they can cover up to 2,400 kilometres. At sea, the group is believed to operate explosive boats, and reports suggest it is building robot mini-submarines, known as autonomous submersibles, along with naval mines.

Set these pieces side by side and the mystery dissolves. Saudi Arabia possesses scale, wealth and one of West Asia's most formidable militaries, funded by one of the largest defence budgets on the planet. What it has not managed is to adapt to an enemy that refuses to stand still and fight. For the Houthis, every intercepted drone is replaced by another assembled in a hidden workshop. For Riyadh, the stakes are national: the safety of its capital, the credibility of its shield, and the uncomfortable question of whether money alone can defeat patience, resilience and hard-earned know-how.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)