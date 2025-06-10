India is the second most sleep-deprived country globally, with 61% of its population getting less than six hours of quality sleep, impacting productivity, health, and economy.

Millions of Indians are struggling with sleep deprivation, with the nation paying a significant price

Sleepless in a Billion Dreams Every morning, we wake up groggy, grumbling, and reaching for the strongest cup of tea we can find. But what if the real problem isn’t the tea — it’s last night?

From the boardrooms of Bengaluru to the streets of Bareilly, millions of Indians are sleepwalking through life. It’s not an exaggeration. It’s data-backed. India is now the second most sleep-deprived country in the world, just behind Japan, with an average of 7 hours and 1 minute of sleep per night, according to the Fitbit Global Sleep Study (2023). The consequences go far beyond dark circles. They touch everything from productivity to public health to the nation’s economy.

A Nation That Never Sleeps — And Pays for It According to combined surveys by Wakefit.co’s Great Indian Sleep Scorecard 2025, LocalCircles (2024–25), and findings referenced by ICMR, more than 61% of Indians get less than six hours of quality, uninterrupted sleep — far below the recommended 7–9 hours for adults.

Let that sink in:

• 58% of Indians go to bed after 11 PM

• 88% wake up multiple times at night

• 1 in 4 say they’re battling insomnia

• Almost half wake up feeling exhausted

This isn’t a niche wellness issue. It’s a national crisis hiding in plain sight.

Meet the Sleep-Deprived India Sleep loss doesn’t wear a uniform. It’s not limited by gender, geography, or income. It’s your colleague, your neighbour — maybe even you.

The Young & Anxious

• 48% of Gen Z (18–30) go to bed after 11 PM

• 43% of teenagers lie awake worrying about their future.

This is India’s most promising workforce — already burned out before they’ve begun. The Working Adults 42% of Gen X admit to “doom scrolling” late into the night, glued to phones and screens. The stress of deadlines, deadlines, and more screens is eroding their nights and their health. Women, Doing It All

• 9% more women sleep past bedtime than men

• They report 20% higher morning tiredness

From invisible caregiving duties to hormonal shifts, women carry the heavier burden mentally and physically. This trend echoes global research from ResMed (2023) that found 44% of menopausal women struggle with sleep regularly. The Urban Poor In a working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER, 2019) titled “The Economic Consequences of Sleep Deficiency”, researchers studied sleep patterns among low-income adults in Chennai. Despite spending 8 hours in bed, they averaged only 5.6 hours of actual sleep, interrupted an average of 32 times per night, due to heat, noise, shared spaces, and poverty-induced stress.

Why Can’t We Sleep Anymore? Let’s be honest. We’ve all been there — lying in bed, eyes wide open, phone in hand, scrolling past 1 a.m.

• 84% of Indians use their phones right before bed • 54% blame binge-watching or social media

• 72% wake up to use the washroom

• Others blame mosquitoes, medical issues, or noisy neighbours (Source: Wakefit.co & LocalCircles)

But beyond the data lies a deeper cultural flaw: we’ve stopped valuing sleep. In modern India, sleep deprivation is worn like a badge of honour. “I barely slept last night” isn’t a red flag — it’s a mark of dedication. And it’s killing us slowly.

The Real Cost:

Our Health and Our Nation Health The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has linked chronic sleep loss to:

• Cardiovascular diseases

• Type 2 diabetes

• Obesity

• Depression, anxiety, and cognitive impairment

• Weakening immunity and reduced memory consolidation

Even NIMHANS, Bengaluru, has demonstrated through polysomnography studies how disrupted sleep impacts neurophysiology — and how stress, digital addiction, and poor sleep hygiene are worsening post-COVID. Productivity Sleep-deprived workers make more mistakes, take more sick days, and suffer from burnout — silently eating into India’s economic engine. A Cornell University study (2020) estimated that India loses nearly Rs 29,000 crore annually due to sleep deprivation — specifically caused by the mismatch between a single time zone policy and sunrise-sunset patterns across the country. Globally, the RAND Corporation estimates that the U.S. loses USD 411 billion per year — 2.28% of its GDP — due to inadequate sleep among its population.

India’s losses may be proportionally worse due to higher prevalence and lower intervention. And Yet... Nobody’s Talking About It



Other nations that are waking up

• Japan introduced national sleep guidelines under its Ministry of Health

• The U.S. now includes sleep metrics in workplace wellness programs

• Germany has launched digital detox campaigns

But in India? We still equate sleep with laziness. We still don’t teach sleep hygiene in schools. And we still ignore it at work — until something breaks.

So, What Can Be Done? For Individuals

• Wind down 30–60 minutes before bed

• No screens in the bedroom

• Create a consistent sleep schedule — even on weekends

• Treat sleep as non-negotiable



For Employers

• Stop glorifying all-nighters • Implement "no message after 8 PM" culture • Introduce nap pods or quiet zones

• Add sleep wellness modules in corporate health plans For Policymakers

• Launch a National Sleep Health Campaign • Include sleep hygiene in school and college curricula

• Expand access to sleep labs and diagnostic support

• Partner with tech platforms to build digital wellness into design A Few Questions To Reflect On

• Do I wake up feeling truly refreshed? • Am I trading sleep for short-term productivity — and losing both?

• Would I treat my sleep better if I knew it prevents disease?

• Do I want my kids growing up in a world that glorifies burnout? These aren't just personal questions. They’re a national wake-up call.



The Sleep We Deserve India is racing toward greatness — but a sleep-deprived nation can’t sustain greatness. We don’t need a billion sleepless dreamers. We need a billion well-rested doers. In our overstimulated, overworked lives, sleep is no longer a luxury. It’s a revolution — silent, soft, but powerful.

So tonight, before you reach for that one last reel, ask yourself: What could India become... if we just got some sleep?

