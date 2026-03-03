The Algorithm of Death: How Claude’s Intelligence Guided Israeli Missiles

There is a new kind of weapon on the modern battlefield. It does not fire bullets. It does not drop bombs. It does not fly through the sky. It sits on a computer, processes millions of pieces of information, and helps military commanders decide who to strike, where to strike, and when. That weapon is artificial intelligence. And in the operation that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, one AI played a surprisingly central role — Anthropic's Claude.

Yes, the same Claude that many people use as a chatbot to answer questions, write emails, or summarise documents.

First, What Actually Happened?

On the morning of 28th February, Israeli fighter jets took off from their bases. They were carrying long-range precision missiles — weapons designed to hit a very specific target with surgical accuracy, causing minimum collateral damage. At around 9:30 AM Tehran time, a missile struck a compound in Iran's capital. Inside that compound was a high-level meeting of Iran's top leadership. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, was present. He did not survive.

The operation was not random. It was not rushed. It was planned over months, driven entirely by intelligence.

The Months of Watching

The CIA — America's premier intelligence agency — had been quietly watching Khamenei's movements for a very long time. They tracked where he went, when he went, how often he visited certain locations, and what his daily routines looked like. Slowly, over months, they built a detailed picture of his life — his habits, his patterns, his meeting schedules.

Then came what intelligence people call a "breakthrough." The CIA learned that a critical meeting had been planned for Saturday, 28th February. Iran's top leadership would all be present in one place — one compound in Tehran. The CIA passed this information to Israel. Israel acted on it immediately. The result was one of the most significant targeted killings in recent military history.

So Where Does Claude Come In?

The US military began using Claude in 2024. But the version they use is very different from what ordinary people use. For regular users, Claude is a helpful chatbot. For the US military, Claude is a powerful reasoning and analysis engine.

Think of it this way — imagine a war room where thousands of intelligence reports are coming in every hour. Satellite images, intercepted phone calls, informant tips, movement logs, historical data. No human team, no matter how talented, can process all of this fast enough to make real-time decisions. Claude can.

The US military, specifically the US Central Command — known as CENTCOM — based in Florida and responsible for all American operations in West Asia, uses Claude for three main purposes. One is intelligence assessment, meaning understanding what the enemy is doing. Second is target identification, meaning figuring out who and what to strike. Third is battle simulation, meaning predicting what might happen next on the battlefield.

In short, Claude helps the military decide who to hit, where to hit, and what might happen after they do. All of this based on patterns from previous data. Claude was also reportedly used in an earlier operation related to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — showing that this is not a one-time experiment. AI is now a regular part of American military planning.

The Strange Twist — And What Comes Next

Here is where it gets truly dramatic. Just days before the Iran strike, US President Donald Trump had virtually declared war on Anthropic — the company that makes Claude. His administration labelled Anthropic's tools as a national security threat. The Pentagon called Anthropic a risk to America's supply chains. These are designations usually reserved for rivals like Russia and China.

And yet, within days, the US military was using Claude in one of the most significant operations of the year.

But Claude's time inside the Pentagon is now running out. The US military has said it will phase out Claude over the next six months. And the replacement is already decided. OpenAI — the company run by Sam Altman, the name behind ChatGPT — has already signed a deal to take Claude's place on the Pentagon's classified networks.

This one detail changes everything about how we understand this story. Because it means the future of war is no longer just about which country has the most powerful missiles or the largest army. It is now also about which tech company has the best "War-AI." America's next battlefield advantage may not come from a weapons factory — it may come from a Silicon Valley office.

What This Tells Us About Modern War

Intelligence has always been the backbone of military success. What is new today is speed. Data that once took days to analyse can now be processed in hours. Patterns that a human analyst might miss after weeks of work, an AI can spot in minutes.

AI is not making the final decision to pull the trigger — not yet. But it is making every decision around it faster, sharper, and more precise.

The war of the future will be won not just on the ground, but in the algorithm.

( Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany .)