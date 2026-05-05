108-Seat Debut: 5 Reasons why Thalapathy Vijay flipped Dravidian script in Tamil Nadu Election 2026

How did Thalapathy Vijay of TVK rewrite the script of the Tamil campaign and redefine Dravidian politics in the recently held Tamil Nadu Election 2026? How did the film icon break the DMK-AIADMK binary in Tamil Nadu politics? Explained here.

In the state of Tamil Nadu, where politics is determined by the polemics of Aryans vs the Dravids, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, or the DMK, has been decimated by another Dravida party. It's not the arch-rival AIADMK. It's a political rookie, TVK or Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. With this, the Dravid Binary, which has dominated Tamil Nadu politics for fifty years, has been dismantled. Tamil film icon Joseph Vijay, popularly known only as Vijay, upset the established political equation by breaking the existing structure and campaign style.

Thalapathy Vijay: TVK victory

Unlike other film icons of South India, MG Ramachandran or NT Ramarao, who were largely dependent on personal charisma and popularity, Vijay built his party structure on a booth committee basis. He utilized his immensely popular fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, to construct a disciplined political cadre about ten years ahead of the launch of the party. He chalked out his campaign strategy based on the data-driven ground realities, rather than film-inspired awe. Consequently, he succeeded in converting his fans into voters.

(Thalapathy Vijay's TVK wins Tamil Nadu Election 2026. AI-generated infographic.)

Young voters, in the age group of 18 to 30, constitute 20.7% of the electorate. These people are not attached to the anti-North India or anti-Brahmanical politics as their parents or grandparents are. The narratives of Aryan dominance and Hindi chauvinism do not impact them; these narratives have lost their appeal. He adopted a pragmatic middle path and came out with the idea of "inclusive Tamil nationalism." This worked with all those who felt alienated by the polarities of the existing major parties.

TN Political Shift

Vijay tried to reach out to the Gen Z generation in a different way. He catered to their tastes and needs. The TVK manifesto emphasized "digital sovereignty," modern education reforms, and the creation of more job opportunities in the tech sector. He appealed to the Gen Z and Millennial voters, unlike his opponents, who kept on harping on the "freebie culture." By these means, Vijay captured about 65% of the young voters and countered the DMK's dominance over the young voters.

(Vijay Thalapathy, Leader, TVK)

Vijay also came out with a new campaign way. Instead of long rhetoric speeches slamming the people of North India, the practice adopted by the DMK and the AIADMK, he kept his speeches short, raised hyper-local issues, and assured the people that their issues and problems. This worked as the people thought he could solve their problems.

End of Dravidian politics, DMK-AIADMK binary?

Despite harping on the Dravid identity and continuing with the freebie politics for a long time, the DMK has been limited to 59 seats. The situation can be understood by the fact that Chief Minister MK Stalin has lost his own constituency. It reflects a paradigm shift in the Dravidian political project, which is situated within Tamil Nadu and the wider Indian political imagination. However, analysts strongly feel that it must not be treated as an end to the Dravid politics. Analysts feel, though both the DMK and AIADMK have been decimated, the politics based on Dravidian identity will not come to an end. It should be kept in mind that TVK’s formal ideology, as published on its public-facing pages, does not reject the Dravidian tradition. It has been said in the most unequivocal terms that “state autonomy is the foremost right of the people of each state." This clarifies the party's stand on Dravidian identity.