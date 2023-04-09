Tej Pratap Yadav hotel row explained: Why was Lalu Prasad’s son forced out of Varanasi hotel room?

Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav (File photo)

Bihar cabinet minister and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav was seen leaving a hotel in Varanasi in a lurch after he had to vacate his room in the luxury establishment ahead of his scheduled checkout from the hotel.

In a major security lapse for the Bihar environment minister, Tej Pratap Yadav was left with no option but to leave his hotel room after a mishap regarding his belongings by the hotel staff. An FIR was also filed on his behalf in a police state in Varanasi.

Due to the ruckus created in the hotel, Tej Pratap Yadav had to vacate his room and leave the hotel late at night on Saturday. Here is all you need to know about what happened, and what led to the security lapse of the Bihar cabinet minister.

Why did Tej Pratap Yadav have to leave the Varanasi hotel room?

Tej Pratap Yadav, who is the environment minister of Bihar, was visiting Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in order to seek blessings at the Ganga ghat. Yadav had booked the hotel room on April 6 for one night, according to the staff.

On the next day, Tej Pratap Yadav left his belongings back in the hotel room and went for darshan of the ghat. When he returned in the evening, he found all his belongings and his luggage at the reception, with his room vacated without his permission.

Explaining what happened, the Additional Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh told news agency ANI, "The matter is related to police station Sigra where Tej Pratap Yadav had booked a hotel on April 6 for one night.”

“The next day Tej Pratap Yadav went for a darshan at a ghat and came back in the evening. Meanwhile, a customer who had booked the hotel for April 7 came and accordingly hotel staff started shifting the belongings of Tej Pratap. They were unaware that belongings were of Tej Pratap Yadav,” he said.

Since the security of the minister was hampered during the incident, a case has been registered against the general manager of the hotel. Tej Pratap Yadav, however, was forced to make his way back to Bihar late at night after the ruckus.

